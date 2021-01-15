England remain "vigilant but not concerned" after two hotel staffers test positive for COVID-19

England on Friday insisted that they are ''not concerned'' but continue to remain ''vigilant'' after two staff members at their team hotel here have tested positive for COVID-19, Two employees, working in the team hotel kitchen, have returned positive results in the RT-PCR tests conducted on Thursday.

''We are not concerned. Our protocols have been excellent and we continue to be vigilant,'' a spokesperson of the England cricket team said.

England have appointed a COVID compliance officer ahead of this tour and are confident the team will meet the ''highest of standards across our COVID protocols.'' ''We are the most compliant team in world cricket. We are the only international team in any sport to have a COVID compliance officer. He is responsible for ensuring we meet the highest of standards across our COVID protocols.'' ''We remain vigilant and respectful of the Sri Lankan authorities and we will do everything that is possible to keep our players and the general population safe. ''We are being vigilant around our team base in Galle and at the stadium. The players respect social distancing, wear masks in indoor settings and at the hotel dine on individual tables,'' the spokesperson said.

Last week, England all-rounder Moeen Ali had tested positive for COVID-19 upon the squad's arrival in Sri Lanka and remain in self isolation.

Other members of the travelling contingent cleared the fourth round of testing since arriving in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

''Moeen Ali, who tested positive when we arrived in Sri Lanka, has been isolating for 12 days in separate accommodation. He remains isolated at a different hotel to the team in Galle,'' the spokesperson said.

''He continues to receive care from Sri Lanka and England medical teams and will return to the squad as soon as it is safe to do so. We have yet to be given a date of when this will be.'' This is England's second tour since the COVID-19 pandemic threw international schedules haywire.

They had travelled to South Africa in November but the tour was called off midway after two members of the visiting party tested positive for the dreaded virus. England are touring Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, the first of which started here on Thursday.

