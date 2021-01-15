Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season

A minute later, Raju found himself in a good spot to grab an equalizer after a misplaced clearance, but his shot flew wide of the goal.In the 84th minute, goalscorer Dicka turned provider as he played a through ball for substitute Ralte, who slotted home from inside the box to double Real Kashmirs lead.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:09 IST
Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season

Dipanda Dicka and Lalrindika Ralte shone bright as Real Kashmir notched up their first win of the season, beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in an I-League fixture here on Friday.

In a cagey match where chances were few and both teams cancelled each other out in the middle of the park, Dicka's 16-minute strike and a late goal by substitute Ralte proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Although Chennai City FC dominated possession for much of the match, Real Kashmir's counter-attacking style of play earned them the win. In the eighth minute, Dicka tried to squeeze in a header from a cross but his effort was saved by the opposition custodian.

Eight minutes later, the Cameroonian forward connected first time off a Lukman Adefemi cut-back inside the box and smashed the ball home to hand the Snow Leopards a solitary goal lead.

For all their possession in the final third, Chennai City seemed a bit lost in attack with no one able to open the defence of the Snow Leopards.

Even from set plays, Chennai seemed unsure of themselves. In the 38th minute, Chennai City's Serbian import Elvedin Skrijelj tried to equalize from a header off an Iqbal cross, both skewed it over the bar.

Perhaps the best opportunity of the match came for Chennai City FC in the 51st minute when Raju was found inside the box by a pin-point Mohammad cross. However, despite getting a free-header, the midfielder could only head the ball way off target.

In an extraordinary turn of events, Dicka in the 62nd minute found the net from an impressive bicycle kick making a stamping claim for the highlight reel. The referee, however, cut the celebrations short and ruled the goal offside.

Although Chennai played a very high line and even at one point had 11 men inside Real Kashmir's half, the ability to create a clear goal-scoring chance was missing. In the 80th minute, Demir Advic tried to find a way around Mason Robertson but was thwarted with ease. A minute later, Raju found himself in a good spot to grab an equalizer after a misplaced clearance, but his shot flew wide of the goal.

In the 84th minute, goalscorer Dicka turned provider as he played a through ball for substitute Ralte, who slotted home from inside the box to double Real Kashmir's lead. Real Kashmir held on to their two-goal lead and saw the match off to register their first win of the Hero I-league season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At least 42 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings

A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesias Sulawesi island just after midnight, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 42 people.More than 600 people were injured by the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent p...

Sebi imposes Rs 76 lakh fine on Garware Polyester, 5 officials for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday levied a total fine of Rs 76 lakh on Garware Polyester Ltd and its five officials for disclosure lapses with respect to change in shareholding of the firm.The entities are facing fine for violating Prohibiti...

Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

The US military has met its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to about 2,500 by Friday, a drawdown that appears to violate a last-minute congressional prohibition.Today, the United States is closer than ever to ending nea...

Prabhas’ upcoming film 'Salaar' launched

South star Prabhas upcoming film Salaar with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel went on floors here on Friday.Billed as a pan India project, produced by Hombale Films, the movie will see the Baahubali star play a violent character.The film wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021