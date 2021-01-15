Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:20 IST
Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala

Scott Neville scored with a stunning header in the dying minutes to help SC East Bengal secure a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters in a Hero Indian Super League match at Tilak Maidan, here on Friday.

Jordan Murray put Kerala ahead in the 64th minute before Neville's stoppage-time equaliser (90+5) ensured that SCEB extended their unbeaten run to six games.

The result was a mirror image of the reverse fixture between the two sides when Kerala had punished SCEB with an injury-time equaliser.

The first half was an end-to-end contest, with both sides creating plenty of chances but strikers on either team lacked the finishing.

Both the keepers were tested early on. And it was Kerala who created the first big chance of the game. Receiving a diagonal ball, Murray fired a shot that was parried away by Debjit Majumder.

At the other end, Albino Gomes had to pull off another fine save to stop SCEB from taking the lead, denying Harmanpreet Singh from close range.

SCEB started the second half in control and fashioned a chance soon after the change of ends. In the 47th minute, Bright Enobakhare drilled a low cross towards the goal from the left but Jessel Carneiro made a crucial goal-line clearance after initially failing to deal with the ball.

But it was Kerala who broke the deadlock moments later after a lapse in concentration from the SCEB defense.

Murray latched on to a long ball from Gomes, beat his marker then slotted past Majumder.

SCEB threw caution to the wind after the goal, making attacking substitutions as they fought their way back into the game.

In the dying minutes, they created a golden chance from a set-piece that could've drawn them level. Ajay Chettri delivered a wonderful cross from a free-kick which substitute Aaron Holloway failed to convert.

But SCEB's persistence finally paid off in injury time as they levelled from a corner. Enobakhare's cross found an unmarked Neville, who buried his header into the net and ensured SCEB went home with a point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

French court declares itself incompetent to rule on Suez-Veolia saga

A French court ruled on Friday it was incompetent to decide on whether water and waste management company Veolia has to consult unions on its planned takeover of smaller rival Suez, the two groups said in separate statements. Suez and union...

Apple plans to launch new podcast subscription service - The Information

Apple Inc is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported httpswww.theinformation.comarticlesapple-plans-podcasting-subscription-service-in-threat-to-spotify on Friday, citing people familiar with ...

French cumulative coronavirus death toll rises to nearly 70,000

The cumulative death toll from the coronavirus in France rose by 636 to 69,949 on Monday as the country added a three-day batch of retirement home deaths to the tally, health ministry data showed on Friday.France reported 280 deaths in hosp...

U.s. closing National Mall, landmarks in Washington ahead of inauguration

The National Park Service said Friday it was immediately closing the National Mall and iconic U.S. landmarks in Washington to visitors through at least January 21 amid an unprecedented boost in security ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021