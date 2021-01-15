Left Menu
Man Utd are good, we have to be at our highest level to win: Klopp

Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the current Premier League table-toppers are "good" and his side will have to perform at their highest level to win the game.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:24 IST
Man Utd are good, we have to be at our highest level to win: Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the current Premier League table-toppers are "good" and his side will have to perform at their highest level to win the game. Liverpool will take on the current Premier League leaders on Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at the top spot after an 11-game unbeaten run in the division.

"Winning a football game and winning against United is enough itself, so it's not necessary that there's a special add-on. We play at home against United and we want to win - that's all we have to think about. There's no extra add-on in that game because they are in the situation they are," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "They got the points, they deserved the points they have so far, and we have ours. The season is still a long way to go, so it's not really in it that we talk now constantly about 'If we win, we are ahead of them again.' How it looks in the moment with the football they play again, Man City is one game behind and is very close as well, so you have constantly to think about other teams?" he said.

"We don't do that. We just try to win our football games and for this we need to perform on our highest level because United are good, they always were, and that's it," he added. Manchester United have 36 points while Liverpool, sitting in the second position, have 33 points.

Klopp also praised Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes saying that the player is a "difference-maker". Fernandes is United's leading goalscorer in the top flight so far this season with 11 strikes. "He's an outstanding player. Before he joined United, we played against Sporting in the USA on the tour and in that game already you could see, 'Wow!' Obviously everybody knew him but in that game it was the first time my team played against a team he was involved. You could really see he was a difference-maker and that's what he shows now," Klopp said. (ANI)

