Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Houston Rockets trade frustrated Harden to Brooklyn Nets

The Houston Rockets have traded guard James Harden to Brooklyn, the Nets anounced on Thursday, after the eight-time All-Star's relationship with the Western Conference team broke down this week. Harden, the NBA's MVP in 2018, said the Rockets were "just not good enough" this season as they sit second-bottom in the Western Conference with a 3-6 record, prompting the 31-year-old to say the situation could not be fixed. NBA roundup: Ben Simmons hits milestone in 76ers' win

Shake Milton scored a season-high 31 points, Tobias Harris added 18 and the host Philadelphia 76ers had little trouble dispatching the depleted Miami Heat 125-108 on Thursday. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons posted his 30th career triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Simmons reached the milestone in just his 228th career game, as he became the third-fastest in NBA history -- behind Oscar Robertson (75 games) and Magic Johnson (190) -- to hit the mark. German doctor jailed for almost five years for blood doping

A Munich court on Friday sentenced a German sports doctor to four years and 10 months in prison for masterminding an international network helping athletes with blood doping for years. The case arose from "Operation Bloodletting" under which police raided the Nordic Ski World Championships in Austria in February 2019 and arrested athletes hours before an event. Raiders owner Davis buying WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Thursday said he was poised to purchase the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International, expanding his sports footprint in the city. Davis moved the NFL's Raiders to Las Vegas from Oakland ahead of the current season and the team plays in the new $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas strip, not far from the Aces home at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Dog-meat tweeting judge in Sun doping case had doubtful impartiality - Swiss court

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang did not get an impartial hearing when he was banned for eight years for doping offences as one of the judges had tweeted anti-Chinese messages concerning animal rights, Switzerland's highest court said on Friday. The Federal Supreme Court said tweets by the president of the panel of arbitrators at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) - the Italian Franco Frattini - had exhibited possible bias against Chinese people and their treatment of dogs. NHL roundup: Oilers' Connor McDavid nets hat trick

Connor McDavid scored three goals and added an assist in a dominating performance to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl collected four assists and Mikko Koskinen made 38 saves for the Oilers. Edmonton responded with an emphatic win one night after dropping a disappointing 5-3 home game to the Canucks in the teams' season-opening clash. 'Terminator' Donald ready to battle potent Packers offense

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said he had recovered from the rib injury that took him out of last week's game and would be ready to battle Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in their divisional-round playoff matchup Saturday in Green Bay. Rams fans held their breath when the All-Pro defensive tackle, who anchors a defense that allowed the fewest points of any team in the National Football League this season, was injured and did not return in his team's 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Argentine major winner Cabrera arrested in Rio

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a two-time major winner, was arrested in Brazil on Thursday in connection with assault charges leveled against him in his homeland, police and diplomats said. A federal police statement about the arrest on suspicion of crimes committed in Argentina between 2016 and 2020 did not name Cabrera, but Argentine diplomats confirmed it was the golfer. Sailing: INEOS Team UK make perfect start to Challenger Series

After losing all of their races in the December regatta INEOS Team UK staged a remarkable turnaround on Friday to win their opening two races of the Challenger Series, which determines who meets Team New Zealand for the America's Cup. 'Britannia' claimed a dominant 80-second win over American Magic in the opening race of the day on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland before beating Italy's Luna Rossa by 28 seconds. Olympics: Japan to ban entry of foreign athletes during virus emergency

Japan will temporarily suspend exemptions allowing foreign athletes to train in the country ahead of the Summer Olympics, Kyodo News reported, as it closes its borders to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases just six months before the Games. The suspension will last until Feb. 7, the scheduled end of the coronavirus state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major cities, Kyodo said, citing an unidentified source with knowledge of the matter.

