Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Rohit, Gill fall as hosts gain advantage

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma lost their wickets in the second session on day two, and now Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are tasked with ensuring that the visitors do not fall behind in the ongoing fourth Test on Saturday here at the Gabba, Brisbane.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 16-01-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 10:23 IST
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma lost their wickets in the second session on day two, and now Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are tasked with ensuring that the visitors do not fall behind in the ongoing fourth Test on Saturday here at the Gabba, Brisbane. At the tea interval, India's score reads 62/2 and the visitors are still trailing the hosts by 307 runs. Pujara and Rahane are currently unbeaten on 8 and 2 respectively. In the second session, 62 runs were scored from 26 overs.

After bundling out Australia for 369, India got off to a bad start with the bat as the visitors lost the opening wicket of Shubman Gill (7) in the seventh over of the innings. Pujara then joined Rohit in the middle and the duo played cautiously against the Australian pace attack. Pujara and Rohit formed a 49-run stand, but as soon as India started to look comfortable, Nathan Lyon dismissed Rohit (44), reducing India to 60/2. In the end, Pujara and Rahane ensured that the visitors did not lose more wickets before the tea interval.

Earlier in the first session, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar took six wickets among themselves as India bundled out Australia for 369. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for Australia as he played a knock of 108 while for India, Thakur, Sundar, and Natarajan scalped three wickets each. The first session on day two saw 95 runs being scored from 28.2 overs.

On the first day of the fourth Test, Marnus Labuschagne had played a knock of 108 runs to give the hosts an upper edge in the match. Brief Scores: Australia 369 vs India 62/2 (Rohit Sharma 44, Cheteshwar Pujara 8*, Nathan Lyon 1-10). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

