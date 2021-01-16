Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mourinho hints Alli is unhappy at Tottenham but refused to comment on potential transfer

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho admitted that some players can be "unhappy" in the team but refused to comment on transfer rumours of English midfielder Dele Alli.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-01-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 10:32 IST
Mourinho hints Alli is unhappy at Tottenham but refused to comment on potential transfer
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho admitted that some players can be "unhappy" in the team but refused to comment on transfer rumours of English midfielder Dele Alli. Alli has been in and out of the picture since Mourinho took over at Spurs last season, with the midfielder all but excluded from the Portuguese manager's plans this campaign.

The England star has made only four league appearances this season, playing a total of 74 minutes in the Premier League. "In every dressing room are unhappy players. For sure. If any one of us, of my tribe, tells you that in his dressing room are only happy players, I don't think it's true. Or somebody is so so lucky to have a miracle in his hands," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying."Then you can have [an] unhappy professional and the unhappy professional is the one that is unhappy but feels that his duty is to work, work, work and work. And there is the unhappy that believes that it's not his job to fight and to work every minute for the squad and for the club," he added.

Alli's absence from league action has led to several transfer rumours, with former manager Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain reported to be among his potential suitors. "The question is if I let Dele go without getting a player in exchange and I'm not going to answer that. It's not a question that I am comfortable to answer. Of course, I would know how to answer. But I am not ready to answer. I am not ready to make public my vision of the situation," Mourinho said.

Spurs currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, six points behind league-leaders Manchester United, who face second-placed Liverpool this weekend. Tottenham will face Sheffield United on Sunday before turning their focus towards an FA Cup visit to Wycombe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's coronavirus vaccination drive based on humanitarian, important principles: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Indias coronavirus drive is based on humanitarian and very important principles and also laid emphasis on maintaining social distancing and the use of masks. Speaking at the launch of the n...

PM Modi launches nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing.

PM Modi launches nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing....

At Mumbai hospital, health workers cheer as vaccines arrive

Dozens of health workers clappedand cheered the vaccine carrier staff as the coronavirusvaccines doses reached Mumbais Cooper hospital on Saturdaymorning.With arti thalis and sweets, the staff of Cooperhospital waited outside the facility t...

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

The outgoing Republican chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee asked the chief executives of five major U.S. tech firms to answer detailed questions about decisions to restrict or permanently ban accounts of conservative users. Senator R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021