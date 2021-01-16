Pandya brothers' father Himanshu dies, Krunal leaves bio-bubble at SMAT

India cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya lost their father Himanshu, who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.

He was 71. Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, left the bio-bubble created for the tournament to be with his family, association secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.

Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament as he is preparing for the white-ball series against England. He has also left Mumbai, where he was training, for Vadodara.

Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.

Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games. India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary Sachin Tendulkar, led the cricketing fraternity in condoling Himanshu's demise.

''Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24,'' tweeted Kohli.

''Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7. Condolences to your family and friends. May God give you strength on these difficult times,'' wrote Tendulkar.

Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf, both former India cricketers, also condoled the death of Pandya brothers' father.

''Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7,” said Irfan Pathan, himself a former Baroda captain.

''A loved one passing away is never an easy moment for anyone. I sincerely admire the sacrifices uncle made for his sons @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7. Condolences to his family and dear ones at this tough time. #rip,'' tweeted Yusuf, who also played for Baroda.

