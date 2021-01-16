Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Getting Rohit before end of play was very handy, says McDonald

Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald feels that the bowlers will have to show "some quality" effort to bundle out the quality Indian batting outfit in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Gabba.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:46 IST
Australia players celebrate the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald feels that the bowlers will have to show "some quality" effort to bundle out the quality Indian batting outfit in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Gabba. The third session on the second day of the final Test between Australia and India was lost to rain. The eagerness of the hosts to get back on the field was visible with skipper Tim Paine constantly speaking to the match officials, but it wasn't to be as a wet outfield saw the umpires call for an early end to the day's proceedings.

"I don't think it is going to be a rush from us. As you know when you are bowling, you can't speed up the game anyway. It is all about the process, delivering the right balls in the right areas and keeping it as simple as that. It is enough to roll them for a low score. As it stands at the moment, very little we can do to accelerate the game. They got some quality batters and it will take quality effort to bowl out them in the first innings," McDonald said in the virtual press-conference after the end of play on day two. The second session saw India score 62 runs, but they lost both the openers with Shubman Gill (7) being sent back first by Pat Cummins. The ball hit that corridor of uncertainty outside the off-stump and Gill had no answers as he edged it to Steve Smith at second slip.

While Rohit looked like he had the game covered, he was dismissed against the run of play by Lyon as the off-spinner lured him to dance down the track and the opener did just that. Unfortunately, he didn't reach the pitch of the ball and his attempted hit found Mitchell Starc at long on. The assistant coach also mentioned that vice-captain Rohit Sharma's wicket was "very handy" for the side as rain played spoilsport in the third session.

"So far, I think it is pretty even to be fair. India 62/2, I think getting Rohit Sharma before the end of the play was very handy. We added 100 runs more today, could have been more but 350 plus score on the first innings at the Gabba is not the bad score. We got some runs on the board but a lot of work to do as a lot of quality batsmen are in the opposition," he said. McDonald was not happy with the umpires' decision to call-off the final session and said the spectators wanted to see them play. "Wasn't out there to access the conditions and umpires made their call. No doubt, disappointed for the spectators. They stayed on towards the end, the crowd was still pretty full so it would have been nice to get play in the end. Clearly, the umpires declared the surface unsafe in some areas. Clearly, we want to get back out there, spectators wanted us to get back out there but the decision may bother the officials," he said.

"I feel for the spectators who stayed throughout despite heavy downpour and they were optimistic that we gonna get some play so we and Indian team as well. Unfortunately, it was deemed unfit by the umpires and that's their decision. Look we can make up on time in the Test match in the next few days," McDonald added. (ANI)

