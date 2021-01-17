Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Durant hails Harden for triple-double on Nets debut

Harden joined the Nets from the Houston Rockets on Thursday to reunite with Durant -- his former team mate at Oklahoma City Thunder -- and the duo looked dominant in their first game together with the Brooklyn team. Durant scored a season-high 42 points while Harden, the NBA's MVP in 2018, became the seventh player in NBA history to register a triple-double in his debut with a new team and finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 12:00 IST
NBA-Durant hails Harden for triple-double on Nets debut

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant described new team mate James Harden as "incredible" after the guard recorded a triple-double on his debut for the team in their 122-115 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Harden joined the Nets from the Houston Rockets on Thursday to reunite with Durant -- his former team mate at Oklahoma City Thunder -- and the duo looked dominant in their first game together with the Brooklyn team.

Durant scored a season-high 42 points while Harden, the NBA's MVP in 2018, became the seventh player in NBA history to register a triple-double in his debut with a new team and finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. "It was incredible. You could see him trying to figure out the best way to play early on. I felt we all were over-passing, trying to make everybody comfortable," Durant told reporters.

"Then he got into his mode, being aggressive to score. That opened up the whole game for all of us. Glad he got his feet up under him, he's got to keep plugging away, keep getting better each day." Durant said he was impressed with Harden in the point guard role, with Kyrie Irving missing his sixth straight game due to personal reasons and health and safety protocols.

"James played the same way he always plays... the same way he was playing in Houston. Handling the ball, being a past-first guard, trying to get his guys good looks," Durant said. "Coach put him at the point... I think that's his natural position. Point, combo guard. For him to come out and get 14 assists, 12 rebounds for us at the point guard was key."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani's next a biopic, casting underway

Director Tushar Hiranandani on Sunday said the script of his upcoming project, a biopic on a young entrepreneur, is complete and he has started the films casting process.Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit Saand Ki Aank...

Cricket-India 336 all out after Sundar-Thakur rearguard in Brisbane

India conceded a 33-run first innings lead to Australia after being bowled out for 336 on day three of the deciding fourth and final test in Brisbane on Sunday.Resuming on 62 for two, the tourists had slumped to 186-6 but debutant Washingto...

John Orsini, Ruby Modine board pandemic-inspired thriller 'The Survivalist'

Actor John Orsini and Ruby Modine are the latest additions to the cast of Yale Productions pandemic-inspired thriller The Survivalist. Directed by Jon Keeyes, the movie also features actors John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Thaddeus ...

Highest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation

Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab. The first COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021