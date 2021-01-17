Cricket-India 336 all out after Sundar-Thakur rearguard in Brisbane
India conceded a 33-run first innings lead to Australia after being bowled out for 336 on day three of the deciding fourth and final test in Brisbane on Sunday. Resuming on 62 for two, the tourists had slumped to 186-6 but debutant Washington Sundar, who made 62, and number eight batsman Shardul Thakur raised 123 runs for the sixth wicket to rescue them.Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 12:38 IST
India conceded a 33-run first innings lead to Australia after being bowled out for 336 on day three of the deciding fourth and final test in Brisbane on Sunday.
Resuming on 62 for two, the tourists had slumped to 186-6 but debutant Washington Sundar, who made 62, and number eight batsman Shardul Thakur raised 123 runs for the sixth wicket to rescue them. Thakur, playing his second test, topscored for India with a belligerent 67, bringing up his maiden fifty with his second six.
Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming 5-57. The four-test series is level at 1-1.
