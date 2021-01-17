Sports News Roundup: James Harden notches triple-double in Nets debut; New Zealand player shares lockdown life and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: James Harden notches triple-double in Nets debut

Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points and James Harden added a 32-point triple-double in his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, who recorded a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night in New York. Durant shot 16 of 26 and set a franchise record by scoring at least 25 points for the ninth straight game as the Nets won their third straight. Harden shot 8 of 18 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds. He added four steals and made 13 of 15 free throws in 40 minutes.

'No room to swing a racket': New Zealand player shares lockdown life

As one of the 47 tennis players forced into a hard isolation ahead of the Australian Open, New Zealand's Artem Sitak may be bouncing off the walls of his Melbourne hotel room by the end of his 14-day quarantine. The Russia-born doubles specialist was on flight QR7493 from Los Angeles, sharing the chartered plane with three people who tested positive to COVID-19 after landing in Melbourne.

Australian Open to plough ahead despite players' quarantine anger

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed the year's first Grand Slam will go ahead from Feb. 8 despite anger from players forced into hard quarantine in Melbourne due to positive COVID-19 cases on their charter planes. Forty-seven players and their entourages have to isolate for two weeks in their hotel rooms in Melbourne and are no longer able to leave them to train after infections were reported on two chartered flights carrying them to Melbourne.

INEOS Team UK stay unbeaten, nightmare continues for American Magic

INEOS Team UK cruised to an 18-second win over Luna Rossa in tough conditions on Sunday to make it four victories from four starts in the opening weekend of the Challenger Series, which decides who face Team New Zealand (TNZ) in the America's Cup. A dramatic shift in the wind had earlier forced organisers to stop the day's opening race with Ben Ainslie's INEOS Team UK aboard "Britannia" leading after four legs at Waitemata Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand.

It's official: Arthur Smith signs on as Falcons coach

Arthur Smith officially signed his contract on Saturday to become the next coach of the Atlanta Falcons. "We are thrilled to welcome Arthur to Atlanta and introduce him to our city and fans as the Falcons new head coach," team owner and chairman Arthur Blank said in a team statement. "Throughout our research and interview process, Arthur stood out amongst a very deep and very talented candidate pool with an outstanding plan for our organization to return to the level of competition our fans deserve and expect."

Durant hails Harden for triple-double on Nets debut

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant described new team mate James Harden as "incredible" after the guard recorded a triple-double on his debut for the team in their 122-115 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Harden joined the Nets from the Houston Rockets on Thursday to reunite with Durant -- his former team mate at Oklahoma City Thunder -- and the duo looked dominant in their first game together with the Brooklyn team.

Zango leaps into record books with world indoor triple jump mark

Hugues Fabrice Zango became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record when he posted the longest ever indoor triple jump with a leap of 18.07 metres at an event in Aubiere in France on Saturday. Zango, who won bronze at the World Championships in 2019, added 15 centimetres to the previous record, set by his own coach, Frenchman Teddy Tamgho, in 2011.

NHL roundup: Vegas scores quick OT win over Anaheim

Max Pacioretty scored seven seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights completed a sweep of their season-opening two-game series with the Anaheim Ducks with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Pacioretty's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle into the top right corner came at the end of a two-on-one break with Mark Stone, who scooped up a loose puck on the opening faceoff of overtime and then broke into the Anaheim zone.

New Pacers G Caris LeVert sidelined due to mass on kidney

Newly acquired Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be sidelined indefinitely after a small mass was found on his left kidney during his physical, the team announced Saturday. The mass was discovered during an MRI exam. The club said LeVert will undergo further medical tests.

Urban Legend or Myth? Jaguars about to find out

What's not to like about Urban Meyer? The appointed savior of the Jacksonville Jaguars football team won more than 85 percent of his games during an illustrious 17-year college-coaching career. He was as sure of a bet to win in the postseason as almost anyone, as his teams have gone 12-3 in bowl games, including a perfect 3-0 in title games.

(With inputs from agencies.)