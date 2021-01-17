Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Sundar-Thakur rearguard brings India back into Brisbane contest

David Warner, batting on 20, and Marcus Harris (one) saw through the final 20 minutes at the Gabba without being separated. Earlier, India were reeling at 186-6 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369, but Sundar's defiant 123-run seventh wicket collaboration with Thakur rescued the tourists.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:22 IST
Cricket-Sundar-Thakur rearguard brings India back into Brisbane contest

Debutant Washington Sundar and number eight batsman Shardul Thakur conjured a defiant rearguard action on Sunday to drag India back into the contest in the deciding fourth test against Australia being played in Brisbane. Drafted into the playing XI because of injuries to India's frontline bowlers, the duo smashed maiden test fifties to deny Australia a substantial first innings lead.

Having finally bowled India out for 336, Australia finished day three on 21 for no loss, an overall lead of 54 runs in the final match of a see-saw series which remains level at 1-1. David Warner, batting on 20, and Marcus Harris (one) saw through the final 20 minutes at the Gabba without being separated.

Earlier, India were reeling at 186-6 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369, but Sundar's defiant 123-run seventh wicket collaboration with Thakur rescued the tourists. Playing only his second test, Shardul brought up his fifty with his second six, nonchalantly hitting spinner Nathan Lyon over the long-on rope.

Sundar, who had claimed three wickets in Australia's first innings, completed his fifty in the next over in a less spectacular fashion taking a single off Mitchell Starc. "It's obviously a crucial partnership by them," Josh Hazlewood, who returned 5-57, said.

"We had them, I think, about six for 200, around that mark. So we thought we were well on top there and to be fair, the guys batted really well." Their resolute batting contrasted the dubious shot selection by some of their top order team mates.

Resuming on 62 for two, the tourists added 43 runs before Hazlewood dismissed the obdurate Cheteshwar Pujara for 25. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane chased a wide Starc delivery to depart for 37 and Hazlewood struck twice after lunch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (38) and Rishabh Pant (23).

Pant perished attempting a Twenty20 shot, trying to steer a rising delivery over the slip and finding Cameron Green at gully instead. Sundar, who made 62, and Thakur frustrated the hosts, aided by the occasional stroke of luck.

Thakur smashed nine boundaries in his belligerent 67 and by the time Pat Cummins pegged back his off-stump, India had crossed the 300-mark. "The idea was to bat as long as possible," Thakur said in a video conference.

"The more we score, the less would be their lead. We just wanted to spend some time there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh to develop abandoned mines as water storage sites

Closed mining sites which arelying abandoned in Chhattisgarh will be developed as sourcesof water storage, a government official said on Sunday.Various employment generation activities, includingfish farming, will be carried out at these si...

SC agrees to hear plea alleging inaction in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea which alleged inaction by authorities in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri and sought direction for implementing a plan for integrated development of t...

On Javed Akhtar's 76th birthday, here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet

A literary figure par excellence who touched many hearts through his soul-stirring writings, veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned 76 on Sunday The Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and National Award-winning poet has immortal...

Swiss to get Moderna vaccine in tranches until mid-year - Blick

Moderna will deliver 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Switzerland in batches in the months ahead, putting the country among the world leaders in inoculating its population, the head of Modernas European business said. We are working...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021