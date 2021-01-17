Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Hazlewood denies Australia fatigued after bowlers humbled by Indian "no-names"

Sometimes when you think (they’re) six down, you’re well on your way to knocking them over. "We just let them off the hook there and probably didn’t build pressure the way we wanted to." Australia had little impact from spinner Nathan Lyon (1-65), who has been warmly cheered by the crowd throughout his 100th test but given less respect by the Indian batsmen. Lyon has only seven wickets for the series, having been Australia's leading bowler with 21 victims in the 2018/19 series Down Under, which India won 2-1.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:04 IST
Cricket-Hazlewood denies Australia fatigued after bowlers humbled by Indian "no-names"

Paceman Josh Hazlewood offered no excuses for Australia's laboured display in the field on day three of the fourth test against India after the hosts' vaunted attack was humbled by Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur's batting defiance.

In what could prove the defining partnership of the cricket series, debutant Sundar (62) and two-test tail-ender Shardul Thakur (67) combined for a majestic 123-run stand on Sunday that dragged India back into the contest on a steamy afternoon at the Gabba. Chasing Australia's first innings 369, the unlikely pair's defiance helped India make 336 in reply after they had been reduced to 186 for six.

Hazlewood finished with a five-wicket haul, but there was little else for Australia to celebrate. Their chances of winning the series - level at 1-1 - were diminished, and rain showers are forecast on the final two days.

Former players and pundits detected fatigue in the Australians, after the same frontline attack of Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were thwarted by India's injury-hit batsmen on a taxing day five in the drawn Sydney test. Hazlewood was having none of it.

"Everyone pulled up pretty well from Sydney," he told reporters. "Everyone's feeling pretty good, and I think (Cameron) Green makes a huge difference," he added, referring to the pace-bowling all-rounder's support. "There’s a little bit of frustration there, obviously. Sometimes when you think (they’re) six down, you’re well on your way to knocking them over.

"We just let them off the hook there and probably didn’t build pressure the way we wanted to." Australia had little impact from spinner Nathan Lyon (1-65), who has been warmly cheered by the crowd throughout his 100th test but given less respect by the Indian batsmen.

Lyon has only seven wickets for the series, having been Australia's leading bowler with 21 victims in the 2018/19 series Down Under, which India won 2-1. Hazlewood defended the offspinner, saying there was little for him in the pitch. "There’s a little bit of spin but not a great deal," he said.

"Obviously the Indian players are great players of spin as well and we’ve seen that throughout the series."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-AC Milan's Calhanoglu and Hernandez test positive for coronavirus

AC Milan players Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club said on Sunday. The Turkish midfielder and French defender, who have played key roles in helping Milan take a three-point lead at th...

Major fire destroys two factories in industrial estate in Ernakulam; No casualty

A massive fire destroyed two factoriesmanufacturing spirit-based products such as thinner and polishat an industrial estate near here, officials said on Sunday.None was injured in the blaze that broke out aroundmidnight on Saturday and rage...

CBI arrests senior railways official in Rs 1-crore bribery case, conducts searches at 20 locations in five states: Officials.

CBI arrests senior railways official in Rs 1-crore bribery case, conducts searches at 20 locations in five states Officials....

Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 cr by FY2022

On-demand shifting services provider Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 crore by the end of fiscal 2022 on the back of a pan-India presence and a significant jump in daily movements, its Co-founder, Avinash Raghav has said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021