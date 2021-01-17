Solskjaer feels Man Utd can go on to 'bigger and better things'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the team not to become complacent as they sit on the top of the Premier League table and wants his side to keep their momentum going. "Yes and that's the product of all the hard work that everyone in the club - the staff, the players, the supporters, everyone has done. There's been loads of hard work and loads of patience to get to the position we're in now," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Solskjaer felt that Manchester United could go on to 'bigger and better things'. "But it's like if you climb Kilimanjaro or Mount Everest and you get to the top and you sit down and relax - what happens then? You'll freeze to death. So now is the time to push on and go again. There is a definite shift in mentality of the boys that we can believe we can go on to bigger and better things," he added.

Liverpool will take on the current Premier League leaders on Sunday, with Solskjaer's Manchester United at the top spot after an 11-game unbeaten run in the division. Manchester United have 36 points while Liverpool, sitting in the third position, have 33 points.

Bruno Fernandes is United's leading goalscorer in the top flight so far this season with 11 strikes. Praising the player, Solskjaer said Fernandes has got a "great hunger and desire" to win. "He always more or less tops the charts for total distance and high intensity. He's got a great hunger and desire to win so that's part of his game that people maybe don't look at, but we appreciate all he's putting in. Of course all the goals and assists are one part of it, all the other bits are the things that really can make the difference for us. We've got talented players, definitely," he said. (ANI)

