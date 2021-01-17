Left Menu
Development News Edition

Audacious Ndombele goal caps Spurs' 3-1 win vs Sheffield Utd

Tanguy Ndombeles audacious hooked shot completed Tottenhams 3-1 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday, giving Jose Mourinhos side a first away success in the Premier League in two months.Played in by a Steven Bergwijn chipped pass, Ndombele used the outside of his boot to lob goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the ball landed in the far corner.It restored Tottenhams two-goal cushion in the 62nd minute after David McGoldrick glanced home John Flecks cross three minutes earlier for the last-place team.Tottenham needed only five minutes to go ahead.

PTI | Sheffield | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:42 IST
Audacious Ndombele goal caps Spurs' 3-1 win vs Sheffield Utd

Tanguy Ndombele's audacious hooked shot completed Tottenham's 3-1 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday, giving Jose Mourinho's side a first away success in the Premier League in two months.

Played in by a Steven Bergwijn chipped pass, Ndombele used the outside of his boot to lob goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the ball landed in the far corner.

It restored Tottenham's two-goal cushion in the 62nd minute after David McGoldrick glanced home John Fleck's cross three minutes earlier for the last-place team.

Tottenham needed only five minutes to go ahead. Bergwijn saw his strike tipped over by Ramsdale and Serge Aurier headed in from Son Heung-min's resulting corner.

After Son hit the post, Tottenham eventually got its second in the 40th through Harry Kane's 12th goal of the league campaign. The striker received the ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, then turned and drilled a low shot into the corner from the edge of the area.

Tottenham moved up to fourth ahead of fifth-place Manchester City, which plays Crystal Palace later Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon sued for fixing price of e-books

Amazon, an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence, is facing a new lawsuit alleging that a deal between the company and five major US book publis...

Study: Environmental allergens linked to acute itching in eczema patients

A new research has indicated that itching often doesnt respond to antihistamines because the itch signals are being carried to the brain along a previously unrecognized pathway that current drugs dont target. New research from Washington Un...

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on arrival at airport

Russian police detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at passport control after he flew home to Russia on Sunday, his lawyer, the prison service and Reuters witnesses said.It was the first time Navalny has been back home since he was poison...

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.Russias FSIN prison authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021