Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 17

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 00:31 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: BASKETBALL NBA Sunday game coverage: New York at Boston, 1 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m. Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Utah at Denver, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Season debut on tap for Celtics G Kemba Walker Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is available to make his season debut Sunday afternoon against the visiting New York Knicks. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-WALKER, Field Level Media COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday game coverage: No. 5 Iowa at Northwestern, Noon Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m. UCF at No. 11 Houston, 2 p.m. No. 20 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. -------------------- FOOTBALL NFL Sunday playoff coverage: Divisional round: Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. Divisional round: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 6:40 p.m. Report: Jags consider Raheem Morris for DC position New Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer is in talks with Raheem Morris about the Jaguars' defensive coordinator job, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-MORRIS, Field Level Media Report: Saints' Latavius Murray, Taysom Hill likely out The New Orleans Saints are unlikely to have backup running back Latavius Murray or multifaceted offensive weapon Taysom Hill when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's NFC Divisional Round playoff game, according to NFL Network. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-INJURIES, Field Level Media NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media COLLEGE FOOTBALL Ohio State RB Trey Sermon declares for NFL draft Ohio State running back Trey Sermon declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OSU-SERMON-DRAFT, Field Level Media --------------------

GOLF Sony Open Fourth-round coverage of the PGA Sony Open in Hawaii. GOLF-PGA-SONY, Field Level Media -------------------- ICE HOCKEY NHL Game coverage Sunday: Washington at Pittsburgh, Noon Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m. Maple Leafs place F Jason Spezza on waivers The Toronto Maple Leafs placed veteran forward Jason Spezza and goaltender Aaron Dell on waivers Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-TOR-SPEZZA, Field Level Media -------------------- ESPORTS Rocket League Championship Series X -- Winter Split European Event 3 eMLS League Series One, 3 p.m. ET

