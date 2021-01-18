Left Menu
Cricket-Australia 149-4, lead India by 182 runs in fourth test

Australia had resumed their second innings on 21 for no loss, with Warner and Harris keen to ramp up the scoring with rain forecast over the final two days. Thakur broke their 89-run partnership with a short ball that brushed the glove of recalled opener Harris as he ducked to avoid it.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 07:48 IST
Australia were 149 for four at lunch on day four of the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday, having built a lead of 182 runs.

Steve Smith was 28 not out, with Cameron Green on four at the Gabba after India tore through the top order with four wickets in 34 runs. Shardul Thakur had Marcus Harris caught behind for 38 and debutant Washington Sundar trapped David Warner for 48.

Mohammed Siraj had Marnus Labuschagne caught in the slips for 25 and then had Matthew Wade caught behind for a duck three balls later. Australia had resumed their second innings on 21 for no loss, with Warner and Harris keen to ramp up the scoring with rain forecast over the final two days.

Thakur broke their 89-run partnership with a short ball that brushed the glove of recalled opener Harris as he ducked to avoid it. Warner was out the following over, completely misreading the turn of Sundar's ball as it pitched on off-stump.

Siraj then grabbed two wickets in three balls, coaxing an edge from Labuschagne and having Wade nicking down the legside. With the series level at 1-1, Australia need to win the match to claim the Border-Gavaskar trophy while India need only a draw to retain the silverware.

The hosts may face a tricky decision as to when to declare with rain forecast for the final two days.

