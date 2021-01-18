Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lyon loses 1-0 at home to Metz, Lille rallies to win

PTI | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:45 IST
Lyon loses 1-0 at home to Metz, Lille rallies to win

Lyon's long unbeaten streak ended and it wasted a chance to keep first place in the French league after a 1-0 home loss to Metz.

Lyon was unbeaten in 16 games but was stunned by Belgian forward Aaron Leya Iseka's injury-time winner for mid-table Metz.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which won Saturday, is level on points with second-place Lille and leads on goal difference after 20 rounds. They are two points ahead of third-place Lyon.

Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi had a goal ruled out following a video replay in the 74th minute, moments after fellow forward Maxwell Cornet hit the post.

Earlier, Canada forward Jonathan David struck an injury-time winner as Lille rallied to beat Reims 2-1.

Lille had lost its previous home game and fell behind to winger Arber Zeneli's goal late in the first half.

After Jonathan Bamba hit a fine equalizer shortly after the break, curling in from just outside the penalty area, David pounced from close range after goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic spilled a shot.

Elsewhere, a late penalty from midfielder Clement Grenier settled a tight contest and gave fifth-place Rennes a 2-1 win at Brest in the Brittany derby. Brest striker Steve Mounie hit the crossbar with a header in the 89th minute.

Bordeaux winger Hatem Ben Arfa missed the trip to face his former club Nice but it hardly mattered as the visitors won 3-0, with South Korea forward Hwang Ui-jo getting the first goal.

In Sunday's other games, Strasbourg beat Saint-Etienne 1-0, while Nantes and Lens played to a 1-1 draw.

The game between Lorient and Dijon was postponed because of high number of coronavirus cases in the Lorient squad.

On Saturday, defender Layvin Kurzawa's goal was just enough to earn PSG a scrappy 1-0 win at Angers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021