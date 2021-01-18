Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snooker-Hendry says delaying return to avoid embarrassing himself

The 52-year-old was set to play in a Pro Series tournament in Milton Keynes from Wednesday after accepting a two-year tour card in September. However, he pulled out of the event due to a lack of sharpness and may now look to next month's Welsh Open.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:03 IST
Snooker-Hendry says delaying return to avoid embarrassing himself

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry, who retired in 2012, said he has delayed his return to the professional circuit to avoid embarrassing himself. The 52-year-old was set to play in a Pro Series tournament in Milton Keynes from Wednesday after accepting a two-year tour card in September.

However, he pulled out of the event due to a lack of sharpness and may now look to next month's Welsh Open. "The aim is to possibly play at the Crucible (in the World Championship in April) so I would have to play in something before those qualifiers," Hendry told the British media.

"The Welsh Open in February could be an option now. The Pro Series is played over two phases, this month and in March. I requested to play in March and said when I entered it I would withdraw if I was drawn to play in January. "I'm just not ready and haven't played. I would embarrass myself. I might do that in March, but I definitely would this month."

Hendry turned professional as a 16-year-old and won his first world title in 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two bogies of train derail in Lucknow

Two bogies of a train which was on its way to Jaynagar from Amritsar derailed in Lucknow on Monday morning, a railway official said.No casualty has been reported in the incident and the 4674 Shahid Express has left for its onward journey, S...

Gujarat: 5 tourists drown as boat capsizes in Navsari lake

Three children and two adultshave drowned after their boat capsized in a lake in GujaratsNavsari district when a large number of tourists tried to geton to the vessel while some others were disembarking, policesaid on Monday.Nearly 15 other...

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI)

SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65136.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48842.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49038.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

Samsung's Jay Y. Lee on cusp of stepping out of father's shadow

For years, legal troubles have cast a cloud over Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee as he stood on the cusp of stepping out of his fathers shadow and making a name for himself as the leader of the global tech giant.On Monday, he f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021