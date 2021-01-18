Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Odisha FC ropes in Rakesh Pradhan on loan from NorthEast United

Odisha FC has signed defender Rakesh Pradhan on loan from NorthEast United FC till the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) Season.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:09 IST
ISL 7: Odisha FC ropes in Rakesh Pradhan on loan from NorthEast United
Rakesh Pradhan and coach Stuart Baxter (Image: Odisha FC). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC has signed defender Rakesh Pradhan on loan from NorthEast United FC till the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) Season. After starting his I-League career with Shillong Lajong FC in the 2017-18 season, Pradhan signed for NorthEast United in the sixth ISL and made 15 appearances for the Guwahati-based side last year. He will now represent Odisha FC on loan till the end of the ongoing season.

Welcoming Rakesh to Odisha FC, Coach Stuart Baxter in an official statement said, "Rakesh adds a little experience to our young squad. His natural left foot, quickness, and versatility will help to give us more balance." After joining the Bhubaneswar-based side, the former Shillong Lajong fullback expressed, "I am extremely delighted to be joining Odisha FC for the remaining games of the season. Will try to give my best for the team and looking forward to a very good association with my teammates and everyone at OFC."

Odisha FC has just won one match in the ongoing seventh season of ISL and is rooted at the bottom of the points table after a dismal performance in the tournament. In their last match, Chennaiyin FC defeated Odisha on January 13. Portuguese forward Esmael Goncalves opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before putting Chennaiyin two-up by converting a penalty in the 21st minute.

However, a Diego Mauricio screamer in the 64h minute gave Odisha hope but Chennaiyin held on for a 2-1 win, which lifted them all the way to fifth place. Odisha FC will now lock horns with Hyderabad FC on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two bogies of train derail in Lucknow

Two bogies of a train which was on its way to Jaynagar from Amritsar derailed in Lucknow on Monday morning, a railway official said.No casualty has been reported in the incident and the 4674 Shahid Express has left for its onward journey, S...

Gujarat: 5 tourists drown as boat capsizes in Navsari lake

Three children and two adultshave drowned after their boat capsized in a lake in GujaratsNavsari district when a large number of tourists tried to geton to the vessel while some others were disembarking, policesaid on Monday.Nearly 15 other...

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI)

SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65136.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48842.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49038.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

Samsung's Jay Y. Lee on cusp of stepping out of father's shadow

For years, legal troubles have cast a cloud over Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee as he stood on the cusp of stepping out of his fathers shadow and making a name for himself as the leader of the global tech giant.On Monday, he f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021