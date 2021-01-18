ISL 7: Odisha FC ropes in Rakesh Pradhan on loan from NorthEast United

Odisha FC has signed defender Rakesh Pradhan on loan from NorthEast United FC till the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) Season. After starting his I-League career with Shillong Lajong FC in the 2017-18 season, Pradhan signed for NorthEast United in the sixth ISL and made 15 appearances for the Guwahati-based side last year. He will now represent Odisha FC on loan till the end of the ongoing season.

Welcoming Rakesh to Odisha FC, Coach Stuart Baxter in an official statement said, "Rakesh adds a little experience to our young squad. His natural left foot, quickness, and versatility will help to give us more balance." After joining the Bhubaneswar-based side, the former Shillong Lajong fullback expressed, "I am extremely delighted to be joining Odisha FC for the remaining games of the season. Will try to give my best for the team and looking forward to a very good association with my teammates and everyone at OFC."

Odisha FC has just won one match in the ongoing seventh season of ISL and is rooted at the bottom of the points table after a dismal performance in the tournament. In their last match, Chennaiyin FC defeated Odisha on January 13. Portuguese forward Esmael Goncalves opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before putting Chennaiyin two-up by converting a penalty in the 21st minute.

However, a Diego Mauricio screamer in the 64h minute gave Odisha hope but Chennaiyin held on for a 2-1 win, which lifted them all the way to fifth place. Odisha FC will now lock horns with Hyderabad FC on Tuesday. (ANI)

