Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rain halts fourth test decider, India 4-0

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:20 IST
Cricket-Rain halts fourth test decider, India 4-0

India were four for no loss, needing 324 runs to win the fourth test decider against Australia in Brisbane and secure the series when rain halted play after tea on day four on Monday.

Rohit Sharma was four not out, with Shubman Gill yet to score at the Gabba. Australia were bowled out for 294 in their second innings.

The series is level at 1-1.

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two bogies of train derail in Lucknow

Two bogies of a train which was on its way to Jaynagar from Amritsar derailed in Lucknow on Monday morning, a railway official said.No casualty has been reported in the incident and the 4674 Shahid Express has left for its onward journey, S...

Gujarat: 5 tourists drown as boat capsizes in Navsari lake

Three children and two adultshave drowned after their boat capsized in a lake in GujaratsNavsari district when a large number of tourists tried to geton to the vessel while some others were disembarking, policesaid on Monday.Nearly 15 other...

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI)

SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65136.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48842.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49038.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

Samsung's Jay Y. Lee on cusp of stepping out of father's shadow

For years, legal troubles have cast a cloud over Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee as he stood on the cusp of stepping out of his fathers shadow and making a name for himself as the leader of the global tech giant.On Monday, he f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021