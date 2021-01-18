Cricket-Rain halts fourth test decider, India 4-0

Cricket-Rain halts fourth test decider, India 4-0Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:20 IST
India were four for no loss, needing 324 runs to win the fourth test decider against Australia in Brisbane and secure the series when rain halted play after tea on day four on Monday.
Rohit Sharma was four not out, with Shubman Gill yet to score at the Gabba. Australia were bowled out for 294 in their second innings.
The series is level at 1-1.
