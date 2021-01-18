Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Mohun Bagan coach Habas happy with draw against FC Goa

A late equaliser by youngster Ishan Pandita locked out a fitting 1-1 draw between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Sunday.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:40 IST
ISL 7: Mohun Bagan coach Habas happy with draw against FC Goa
ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

A late equaliser by youngster Ishan Pandita locked out a fitting 1-1 draw between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Sunday. Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas was satisfied with the result of the match but admitted that his side had a chance to go over the line.

"The final scoreline is a fair one. We had chances to win the match but we couldn't score the goal. After that, in one set-piece they drew. For me, I want to win the three points but even one point is very important for us," Habas said after the match. Both teams played out an exciting and evenly fought match which witnessed both teams ride on near goals, trading missed opportunities.

Substitute Pandita's goal came in the 85th minute after a 75th-minute free-kick from Edu Garcia had put Mohun Bagan ahead. Habas was overall happy with his players' performance on Sunday "This was a big match between two well-trained teams. We were unable to create many chances. It is very difficult to have a lot of chances against very big clubs. But I am very happy with the performance of my team," said Habas.

When Mohun Bagan scores a late goal, it's usually the winner, but this time, there was a twist in the tale. With just minutes left on the clock, Pandita diverted it into the net from a corner to drag his team level. Mohun Bagan, second in the points table, will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

4 Kerala MLAs test positive for COVID-19 after attending current session of Assembly

Four MLAs in Keralahave tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in theongoing session of the Assembly.The members representing Neyyattinkara, Kollam, Koyilandy and Peermedu--K Ansalan CPI-M, K Dasan CPI-M,Mukesh CPI-M and E S Biji...

Cricket-Despite test win in Sri Lanka, England struggling with bubble life

England secured a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first test on Monday but there will be only muted celebrations at the tourists hotel as life in a bio-secure bubble continues to take a heavy toll, said Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow hit t...

Two bogies of train derail in Lucknow

Two bogies of a train which was on its way to Jaynagar from Amritsar derailed in Lucknow on Monday morning, a railway official said.No casualty has been reported in the incident and the 4674 Shahid Express has left for its onward journey, S...

Gujarat: 5 tourists drown as boat capsizes in Navsari lake

Three children and two adultshave drowned after their boat capsized in a lake in GujaratsNavsari district when a large number of tourists tried to geton to the vessel while some others were disembarking, policesaid on Monday.Nearly 15 other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021