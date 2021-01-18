ISL 7: Mohun Bagan coach Habas happy with draw against FC Goa

A late equaliser by youngster Ishan Pandita locked out a fitting 1-1 draw between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Sunday. Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas was satisfied with the result of the match but admitted that his side had a chance to go over the line.

"The final scoreline is a fair one. We had chances to win the match but we couldn't score the goal. After that, in one set-piece they drew. For me, I want to win the three points but even one point is very important for us," Habas said after the match. Both teams played out an exciting and evenly fought match which witnessed both teams ride on near goals, trading missed opportunities.

Substitute Pandita's goal came in the 85th minute after a 75th-minute free-kick from Edu Garcia had put Mohun Bagan ahead. Habas was overall happy with his players' performance on Sunday "This was a big match between two well-trained teams. We were unable to create many chances. It is very difficult to have a lot of chances against very big clubs. But I am very happy with the performance of my team," said Habas.

When Mohun Bagan scores a late goal, it's usually the winner, but this time, there was a twist in the tale. With just minutes left on the clock, Pandita diverted it into the net from a corner to drag his team level. Mohun Bagan, second in the points table, will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on Thursday. (ANI)

