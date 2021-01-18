Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Emotional Siraj illustrates India's resilience with maiden five-for

An injury-ravaged India have shown tremendous resilience to stay afloat in the four-test series against Australia and Mohammed Siraj best illustrated their never-say-die attitude with his maiden five-wicket haul in the Brisbane decider on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:20 IST
Cricket-Emotional Siraj illustrates India's resilience with maiden five-for

An injury-ravaged India have shown tremendous resilience to stay afloat in the four-test series against Australia and Mohammed Siraj best illustrated their never-say-die attitude with his maiden five-wicket haul in the Brisbane decider on Monday. It has been an emotionally testing tour for the 26-year-old who lost his father in November but stayed on to make his test debut in Melbourne.

His mental strength was further tested in Sydney, where a section of the crowd targeted him, prompting an investigation into India's allegation of racial abuse of some of their players. Heading into Brisbane, Siraj found himself leading a depleted Indian pace attack that included Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, both of whom had played only one test, plus debutant T Natarajan.

The left-arm quick responded by claiming 5-73 to help to dismiss Australia for 294 in their second innings at the Gabba. "I'm grateful I got this opportunity to play for India and managed a five-for. I wish my father was around to see it," an emotional Siraj told a video conference.

"It was tough after he passed away. I spoke to my family and gained strength after talking to my mother. My focus was to fulfil my father's dream of me playing a test match for India." Siraj has done a lot more than that and will finish the series as India's most successful bowler with 13 wickets from three tests.

As he led the side off the field, Siraj received a standing ovation from his team mates and was hugged by India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match with an abdomen injury. Tributes also flowed from former players for a performance that helped to keep the sries level at 1-1.

"Wonderful moment for Mohammed Siraj. Deserving in so many ways but even more so because of what he's been through the last few months. His father would be so proud," former England women's cricketer Isa Guha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series 'Tandav'; Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series TandavA local official from Indias ruling Hindu nationalist party on Sunday registered a police complaint a...

WhatsApp delays enforcement of updated privacy policy to May 15 amid backlash

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has decided to delay the deployment of its privacy terms by three months, following backlash from users. According to Mashable, as it stands, the new data-sharing policy wont be enforced until May 15,...

Racold Wins the Most Prestigious BEE Award for the 10th Time

Bureau of Energy Efficiency recognizes Racold under electric storage water heater categoryMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaRacold, Indias largest provider of water heating solutions, has added yet another milestone to its cred...

Two arrested for bank fraud

Two men were arrested in connection with a case of bank fraud in central Delhis Karol Bagh, police said on Monday.The accused Anurag 22 and his accomplice Anil Kumar 29 used to steal cheques from different banks and forge names and account ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021