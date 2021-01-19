Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Celtic's Lennon condemns criticism over Dubai trip as 'absolutely scandalous'

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hit back at pundits and government officials on Monday, accusing them of hypocrisy after his team was criticised for a trip to Dubai which led to two players testing positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 00:06 IST
Soccer-Celtic's Lennon condemns criticism over Dubai trip as 'absolutely scandalous'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hit back at pundits and government officials on Monday, accusing them of hypocrisy after his team was criticised for a trip to Dubai which led to two players testing positive for COVID-19. Upon their return from the warm-weather training camp in Dubai, Lennon and 13 players missed two games after going into isolation following the first positive test that was recorded last week.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioned whether players had complied with social distancing rules on the trip while pundit Andy Walker had said Celtic were "unbelievably arrogant" for abusing their status as elite sportsmen. "It has been interesting watching the fallouts, the media and the attacks on the club," Lennon told reporters ahead of Wednesday's trip to Livingston.

"The whole squad is negative bar two players. I think that's remarkable and totally blows out the water the way the trip has been portrayed by certain quarters of the media, by certain pundits and by certain government officials as well. "We didn't abuse any 'privilege', we did the right things, we were totally professional. We had a little drink in the afternoon on the day off, completely allowed, no law breaking. Yet we come back to this barrage of absolute hypocrisy."

A depleted Celtic drew their last two games and though they have three games in hand, they find themselves 21 points behind league leaders Rangers. Lennon said Celtic were being held to a "far higher standard" compared to other clubs which had COVID-19 outbreaks.

"Protocols at different clubs are inconsistent. As soon as Celtic are deemed to do something wrong, bang, you're all wanting blood, it's absolutely scandalous. The fallout from this has been way too much," he added. "Aston Villa have shut down, Raith Rovers... They haven't travelled anywhere. We could easily have stayed here and had an outbreak, but because our protocols are so good, we've been able to quell that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan on Monday approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government statement said. The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan DRAP said the vaccine, manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group SinoPharm, ...

Guatemala ups pressure on U.S.-bound migrant caravan, clears road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The government said the road in...

Italy PM Conte comfortably wins lower house confidence vote

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a crucial confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, hanging on to power after a junior partner quit his coalition last week and opened a political crisis amid the raging COVID-19 pandemi...

Pope says MLK's message of non-violent protest timely now

Pope Francis is honouring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the commemoration of his birthday, saying his message of equality through peaceful means remains more timely than ever.Francis sent a message of prayer Monday to Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021