Torino fires coach Marco Giampaolo after poor results

Torino fires coach Marco Giampaolo after poor resultsPTI | Turin | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:08 IST
Torino fired coach Marco Giampaolo after a poor start to the season.
Torino has won just two of its 18 Serie A matches this season, losing nine.
A 0-0 draw at home against promoted Spezia this past weekend left it 18th in the league standings, a point from safety.
“The club thanks Giampaolo and his staff for the professionalism and commitment shown in these months with the Granata,” Torino said in a statement on Monday.
The 53-year-old Giampaolo had only been in charge of Torino since August.
It is the fourth coaching change in Serie A this season. Fiorentina, Genoa and Parma also fired their coaches. AP BSBS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Granata
- Torino
- Serie A
- Fiorentina
- Parma
- AP BSBS
- Spezia
- Genoa
- Giampaolo
- Marco Giampaolo