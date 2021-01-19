Left Menu
Will be watching everything as mentor of Northern Warriors: Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored over 15,000 runs in international cricket, is all set to take up the role of team mentor for the Northern Warriors in the second season of Abu Dhabi T10. The competition will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28- February 6.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:30 IST
Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored over 15,000 runs in international cricket, is all set to take up the role of team mentor for the Northern Warriors in the second season of Abu Dhabi T10. The competition will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28- February 6. Azharuddin expressed that he will be observing all the practice sessions and matches carried out by Warriors very keenly. "I will be watching everything very keenly as the mentor of the Northern Warriors. Actually, the coach runs the team, so I will be giving advice to the players and coaches as the mentor of the team. If I find something is not up to the mark or my advice is needed for something, that's when I will step in as a mentor," said Azharuddin.

Even though the Northern Warriors have many star players such as Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran in their side, Azharuddin made it very clear that he is not looking forward to working with only a few players. "For me, there's not one player that I am looking forward to working with, but I am looking forward to working with all the players in the Northern Warriors team. My role as a mentor is to look after the entire team," said the former India captain.

"T10 is a good format, but it's held only in the UAE at the moment. If there are more T10 tournaments all over the world, then only we will know how good the format would be. As of now, the T10 has picked up as this is the fourth year (second edition of Abu Dhabi T10 and fourth year of the tournament overall) that the tournament is being held in the UAE," said Azharuddin. The former India captain said that he enjoyed Test cricket and ODIs during his career, but he is not sure if he would have enjoyed the T10 format.

"I am not sure if I would have enjoyed playing T10, unless I play a game here and there, which is not possible at the moment. I really enjoyed Test cricket and One-day cricket. So, I don't know if I would have enjoyed T10 or not, because unless you play, you won't understand," signed off Azharuddin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

