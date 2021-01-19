Left Menu
Development News Edition

Late goal hands Churchill Brothers 1-0 win over Punjab FC

Despite that, Churchill could not open the Punjab outfits defences.They were kept at bay right until the 85th minute when the Red Machines finally got the goal they were looking for.The Honduran international Zuniga was found inside the box with a deft cross from the right flank and he applied a sublime touch to the ball and released a powerful shot which crashed into the back of the net.With their second win of the season, Churchill remained on top with seven points from three matches.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:07 IST
Late goal hands Churchill Brothers 1-0 win over Punjab FC

Clayvin Zuniga's 85th-minute strike scripted Churchill Brothers' 1-0 win over Punjab FC in an I-League match here on Tuesday.

The Goan side dominated the match both in terms of possession and chances created and the Punjab FC defence was under constant threat.

In the fourth minute, Punjab FC were handed a golden opportunity when forward Chencho Gyeltshen burst forward and rounded the onrushing goalkeeper. But the Bhutanese forward’s strike was cleared from the goal-line by Suresh Meetei.

Four minutes later, Luka Majcen was put through to goal off a fine cross from the right flank. With only the opposition custodian to beat, Majcen shot over the bar and Punjab FC survived a scare.

Churchill Brothers started the second half on a strong note. In the 51st minute, Bryce Miranda cut inside from the right flank into the box and he tried to find the far left corner of the goal but his outside of the boot shot went wide of the goalpost.

For Punjab FC, chances were becoming rare and their midfield looked unable to keep possession. Despite that, Churchill could not open the Punjab outfit’s defences.

They were kept at bay right until the 85th minute when the Red Machines finally got the goal they were looking for.

The Honduran international Zuniga was found inside the box with a deft cross from the right flank and he applied a sublime touch to the ball and released a powerful shot which crashed into the back of the net.

With their second win of the season, Churchill remained on top with seven points from three matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia's second vaccine '100% effective', watchdog tells media

A candidate COVID-19 vaccine known as EpiVacCorona, Russias second to be registered, proved 100 effective in early-stage trials, Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has told local media.The data, based on Phase I and II trials,...

Sweden registers 9,779 new COVID-19 cases, 268 deaths since Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 9,779 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compares to 17,395 cases the corresponding period ...

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Some European countries are drawing fewer than the approved six doses from Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine vials, meaning shots are likely going to waste even as nations plead for more.Officials and healthcare professionals in France,...

Cricket-Captain Kohli, PM Modi lead tributes to India's grit in Australia

Indias regular captain Virat Kohli joined the countrys Prime Minister Narendra Modi in paying tribute to Ajinkya Rahane and his team who defied massive odds to script a memorable 2-1 series victory in Australia on Tuesday. Kohli had returne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021