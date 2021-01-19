AP Governor, CM hail Indian team's series win in Australia

Amaravati, Jan 19 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh GovernorBiswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddyand Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesdaycongratulated the Indian cricket team on its historic win overAustralia in the Test series.

''It is a spectacular win at Gabba, Brisbane, to retainthe Border-Gavaskar Trophy by beating the host Australia 2-1in the four-match Test series. The entire country is proud ofthe success of the Indian cricket team and is celebrating theachievement,'' the Governor said in a statement.

''What a magnificent victory! Hearty congratulations toTeam India for breaching the Gabba fortress after threedecades,'' Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

In a statement, Jagan praised the Indian cricket teamfor an ''outstanding display of prowess and perseverance'' thatmade the entire nation proud.

Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu tweeted,''Congratulations to Team India on breaching fortress #Gabbaand clinching the series in Australia! A remarkable feat!'' Telugu film star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan saidthe Indian team's series win in Australia was wonderful andhistoric.

''The way the team won in Brisbane was a miracle. Thetalent exhibited by young players taking their first steps oninternational platforms and the way they fought for victorywith a team spirit is commendable. Despite adverse conditions,this success inspires young sportspersons,'' Kalyan said in amessage.PTI DBV SSPTI PTI

