AP Governor, CM hail Indian team's series win in Australia
Hearty congratulations toTeam India for breaching the Gabba fortress after threedecades, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said.In a statement, Jagan praised the Indian cricket teamfor an outstanding display of prowess and perseverance thatmade the entire nation proud.Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu tweeted,Congratulations to Team India on breaching fortress Gabbaand clinching the series in AustraliaPTI | Vja | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:09 IST
Amaravati, Jan 19 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh GovernorBiswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddyand Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesdaycongratulated the Indian cricket team on its historic win overAustralia in the Test series.
''It is a spectacular win at Gabba, Brisbane, to retainthe Border-Gavaskar Trophy by beating the host Australia 2-1in the four-match Test series. The entire country is proud ofthe success of the Indian cricket team and is celebrating theachievement,'' the Governor said in a statement.
''What a magnificent victory! Hearty congratulations toTeam India for breaching the Gabba fortress after threedecades,'' Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said.
In a statement, Jagan praised the Indian cricket teamfor an ''outstanding display of prowess and perseverance'' thatmade the entire nation proud.
Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu tweeted,''Congratulations to Team India on breaching fortress #Gabbaand clinching the series in Australia! A remarkable feat!'' Telugu film star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan saidthe Indian team's series win in Australia was wonderful andhistoric.
''The way the team won in Brisbane was a miracle. Thetalent exhibited by young players taking their first steps oninternational platforms and the way they fought for victorywith a team spirit is commendable. Despite adverse conditions,this success inspires young sportspersons,'' Kalyan said in amessage.PTI DBV SSPTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Samsung Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 series confirmed to launch on Jan 14
Tractors to Twitter: India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
Would be interesting to see who India leaves out for Rohit, says Lyon
Biggest positive from Melbourne: Indian players test negative for coronavirus
All members of Indian cricket team and support staff in Australia have returned negative in latest COVID-19 tests on Jan 3: BCCI.