Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP Governor, CM hail Indian team's series win in Australia

Hearty congratulations toTeam India for breaching the Gabba fortress after threedecades, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said.In a statement, Jagan praised the Indian cricket teamfor an outstanding display of prowess and perseverance thatmade the entire nation proud.Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu tweeted,Congratulations to Team India on breaching fortress Gabbaand clinching the series in Australia

PTI | Vja | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:09 IST
AP Governor, CM hail Indian team's series win in Australia

Amaravati, Jan 19 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh GovernorBiswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddyand Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesdaycongratulated the Indian cricket team on its historic win overAustralia in the Test series.

''It is a spectacular win at Gabba, Brisbane, to retainthe Border-Gavaskar Trophy by beating the host Australia 2-1in the four-match Test series. The entire country is proud ofthe success of the Indian cricket team and is celebrating theachievement,'' the Governor said in a statement.

''What a magnificent victory! Hearty congratulations toTeam India for breaching the Gabba fortress after threedecades,'' Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

In a statement, Jagan praised the Indian cricket teamfor an ''outstanding display of prowess and perseverance'' thatmade the entire nation proud.

Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu tweeted,''Congratulations to Team India on breaching fortress #Gabbaand clinching the series in Australia! A remarkable feat!'' Telugu film star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan saidthe Indian team's series win in Australia was wonderful andhistoric.

''The way the team won in Brisbane was a miracle. Thetalent exhibited by young players taking their first steps oninternational platforms and the way they fought for victorywith a team spirit is commendable. Despite adverse conditions,this success inspires young sportspersons,'' Kalyan said in amessage.PTI DBV SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IRDAI panel suggests standard professional indemnity policy

An IRDAI panel has suggested standardisation of the professional indemnity policy under which insurance cover can be provided to brokers, corporate agents, web aggregators and insurance marketing firms.A professional indemnity policy is a l...

Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan tomorrow

The Karnataka unit of Congresswill lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the threecontentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumarsaid on Tuesday.Tomorrow Wednesday we are laying siege to the RajBhavan against the three law...

2 people seek to be made party in SC case against UP, U'khand laws on conversion

Two people moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking to be made party in matter related to controversial new laws of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions due to inter-faith marriages.The apex court earlier this month...

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan, toll climbs to 2,752

Rajasthan recorded two more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,752, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 209 new cases on Tuesday. The total numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021