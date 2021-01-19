Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi banned for two matches after first red card in Barcelona career

Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Tuesday was handed a two-match ban following his first red card as a Barcelona player.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:34 IST
Messi banned for two matches after first red card in Barcelona career
Lionel Messi in action during the match against Athletic Club. (Photo/ Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Tuesday was handed a two-match ban following his first red card as a Barcelona player. The RFEF, who control disciplinary matters in Spain, have said that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will not have to serve a lengthy suspension for lashing out at Asier Villalibre and as a result, just a two-match ban has been handed, reported Goal.com.

Earlier, it was being said that Messi could face up to 12 games ban as a result of his reckless actions. But a lesser sentence has been handed to the Argentine. The match officials and RFEF have also said that there was no aggression on the part of Messi. Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career during the match against Athletic Club on Sunday. The red card was shown to Messi for violent conduct on Asier Villalibre, an incident that was spotted by the VAR, near the end of the clash.

Antoine Griezmann scored the opening goal of the match against Athletic Club, putting Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute. However, the lead lasted for just two minutes as Oscar de Marcos netted an equaliser. Griezmann then found the back of the net in the 70th minute with Barcelona again taking the lead.

Athletic Club's Asier Villalibre levelled the scores in the 90th minute before Inaki Williams scored the winning goal three minutes later. Barcelona will now take on Cornella in the Copa del Rey on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana minister Vij demands removal of 'Tandav’ from Amazon platform

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said Amazon Prime Videos political saga Tandav should be removed from the digital platform, saying it had allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.Talking to media persons here, he said the ...

Soccer-Barca's Messi given two-game ban for Super Cup red card

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has escaped a lengthy ban for lashing out at Athletic Bilbaos Asier Villalibre in Sundays Spanish Super Cup final defeat and will only serve a two-game suspension.The Spanish soccer federation RFEF said on Tue...

Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan tomorrow

The Karnataka unit of Congresswill lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the threecontentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumarsaid on Tuesday.Tomorrow Wednesday we are laying siege to the RajBhavan against the three law...

'Tandav' makers say they will make changes to web series following controversy

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Tuesday said they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns.Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021