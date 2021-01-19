Left Menu
Baseball-Mets fire GM Porter over inappropriate text messages

The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited, inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, team owner Steven Cohen said on Tuesday. "We have terminated Jared Porter this morning," Cohen said in a statement on Twitter.

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

"We have terminated Jared Porter this morning," Cohen said in a statement on Twitter. "In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior." The Mets had said in an earlier statement that they were internally reviewing the incident, with team president Sandy Alderson confirming that Porter had acknowledged making a "serious error in judgment".

Later, Alderson said in a written statement that Porter's actions "failed to meet the Mets' standards for professionalism and personal conduct". ESPN had reported on Monday night that Porter sent explicit, unsolicited texts and images to the reporter while he was the director of professional scouting for the Chicago Cubs, citing a copy of the text history it had obtained.

The Mets, who are in the eastern division of Major League Baseball's National League, confirmed Porter's dismissal on their website. "The Mets terminated general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday morning, hours after an ESPN report was posted Monday night about a 2016 incident in which Porter sent inappropriate text messages to a female reporter," the team said.

Porter, 41, joined the Mets in December. The team has not yet announced his replacement. 'LITTLE CHOICE'

Porter's dismissal comes amid a period of upheaval for the Mets, one of New York's iconic sports franchises. Cohen, who immediately gutted the front office after purchasing the team in November, has mounted a public effort to redefine the next generation of the Mets, taking to Twitter to communicate with fans and solicit opinions on everything from jersey designs to stadium upgrades.

Howie Rose, the Mets play-by-play radio broadcaster since 1995, praised Cohen's swift action in removing Porter. "There really was very little choice but for Steve Cohen to do what he did, which was to act decisively and make the point that this was absolutely intolerable, as I would hope that any other owner of any other professional sports team would," Rose said on Tuesday's "Top of the Hour News" program on WCBS Radio.

