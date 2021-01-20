Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harbhajan's contract with CSK ends, spinner wishes team luck

Harbhajan Singh's contract with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has come to an end and the India spinner on Wednesday wished the IPL team all the best.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:41 IST
Harbhajan's contract with CSK ends, spinner wishes team luck
Harbhajan Singh (Photo: Harbhajan Singh's Facebook) . Image Credit: ANI

Harbhajan Singh's contract with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has come to an end and the India spinner on Wednesday wished the IPL team all the best. Harbhajan said playing for CSK was a "great experience" and he made beautiful memories which he will remember fondly.

"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best..," Harbhajan tweeted. Harbhajan did not take part in the 2020 edition of the tournament, citing personal reasons.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan had written: "Dear Friends, I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind (sic)." With the mini-auction ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) inching closer, franchises looking to retain players had been given time till Wednesday to complete the process. Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.

The final of the 13th edition of the IPL was played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in which the latter came out as the winner, clinching their fifth IPL title. Mumbai Indians had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Also, IPL 2020's opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings had broken viewership records as 20 crore people had tuned in to watch the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID and Brexit combine

British inflation gathered speed in December, starting what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push up costs for consumers and businesses. Consumer prices rose ...

Australian woman returns serve on tennis stars unhappy in quarantine

Some of the worlds top tennis players are criticising Australias strict hotel quarantine rules ahead of the Australian Open tournament next month, but entrepreneur Belinda Long is having none of it.The Australian woman said she has being tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021