Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India celebrates Rahane's 'fearless' men after incredible win in Australia

They did," the Times of India said on its front page along with photos of the team's post-match celebrations, while The Hindu hailed a "Fearless New India". India were without regular skipper Virat Kohli, who only played in the first test before returning home to be at the birth of his first child.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:40 IST
Cricket-India celebrates Rahane's 'fearless' men after incredible win in Australia

India celebrated its cricket heroes on Wednesday with photos of Ajinkya Rahane's "fearless" side dominating the front pages of the country's newspapers after their 2-1 series victory in Australia. Rishabh Pant made an unbeaten 89 as the injury-ravaged tourists chased down 328 runs in the fourth test at the Gabba on Tuesday, becoming the first team to beat the Australians there since West Indies in 1988. [nL1N2JU0KQ}

The win completed a remarkable turnaround for India, who were bowled out for 36 as they lost the first test in Adelaide. "No one believed they could. They did," the Times of India said on its front page along with photos of the team's post-match celebrations, while The Hindu hailed a "Fearless New India".

India were without regular skipper Virat Kohli, who only played in the first test before returning home to be at the birth of his first child. They were also missing a host of fast bowlers and first-choice spin pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Heading into the Brisbane test, India's bowling attack - Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar - had played just four tests between them. "The result was accomplished against a best-in-the-world Australian bowling attack by a bunch of bravehearts, many of whom had come straight off the bench," the Times of India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID and Brexit combine

British inflation gathered speed in December, starting what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push up costs for consumers and businesses. Consumer prices rose ...

Australian woman returns serve on tennis stars unhappy in quarantine

Some of the worlds top tennis players are criticising Australias strict hotel quarantine rules ahead of the Australian Open tournament next month, but entrepreneur Belinda Long is having none of it.The Australian woman said she has being tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021