Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England coach Jones isolating after Proudfoot positive for COVID-19

England head coach Eddie Jones is self-isolating after assistant Matt Proudfoot tested positive for COVID-19, England Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday. Jones and assistant Simon Amor have been identified as contacts and must isolate for 10 days under government guidelines. England said forwards coach Proudfoot was tested ahead of next month's Six Nations tournament and was not displaying any symptoms.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:00 IST
Rugby-England coach Jones isolating after Proudfoot positive for COVID-19

England head coach Eddie Jones is self-isolating after assistant Matt Proudfoot tested positive for COVID-19, England Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday. Jones and assistant Simon Amor have been identified as contacts and must isolate for 10 days under government guidelines.

England said forwards coach Proudfoot was tested ahead of next month's Six Nations tournament and was not displaying any symptoms. Champions England are due to announce their Six Nations squad on Friday with players gathering at St. George’s Park, the England soccer team's training base, on Jan. 27.

"Following further negative tests, Jones and Amor will join up with the group on Thursday 28 January," the England statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Healthy diets ‘nearly impossible’ for 1.9 billion people in Asia-Pacific: UN report

According to the 2020 Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition, the regions poor have been worst affected, forced to choose cheaper and less nutritious foods. The report is jointly produced by the Food and Agriculture Organization...

Betsy Cohen-backed SPAC to raise $220 mln in IPO

Blank-check firm FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp, backed by banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, aims to raise about 220 million through an initial public offering IPO, a regulatory filing by the firm showed on Wednesday. The firm is offering 22 ...

HC appoints retd. judge as returning officer to conduct polls of Delhi Badminton Association New '

The Delhi High Court has appointed one of its retired judges as Returning Officer RO to supervise and control the elections of the Delhi Capital Badminton Association DCBA.Justice Prathiba M Singh appointed Justice Retd. Brijesh Sethi as th...

Acting AG Rosen stepping down as Trump administration ends

Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will step down on Wednesday after temporarily heading the Justice Department and serving as the No. 2 official since May 2019, overseeing its Big Tech probe and other wide-ranging investigations.Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021