'A shot in the arm that we sorely needed': Sonia lauds Team India for Brisbane victory

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:50 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi Wednesday lauded the Indian cricket team for their historic victory over Australia in a Test match at Brisbane and said it was ''indeed a shot in the arm that we sorely needed during a particularly difficult time''.

Her message came a day after a heavily-depleted Indian team defeated a strong Australian side at the Gabba in Brisbane where the hosts had not lost a match in over three decades. In a letter sent to the Indian Team through the BCCI, she said the performance demonstrated the discipline, the physical and mental toughness, and the exemplary team spirit that resulted in this victory.

''Like millions of Indians,'' she said, ''I am jubilant and so very proud at your magnificent, heroic and historic victory at Brisbane. Your performance, against incredible odds, has brought glory to India, and shone the international spotlight on the superb quality of Team India's players.'' She expressed hope the team will earn many victories in the future.

''The strength and grace with which each of you faced difficult conditions of quarantine and racial abuse; and the fighting spirit you displayed has won you the admiration and respect of the whole country and brought us joy and hope -- indeed, a shot in the arm, that we sorely needed during a particularly difficult time. My warmest congratulations to all of you,'' the Congress president said in her letter.

The Indian cricket team displayed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, surmounting a 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1.

