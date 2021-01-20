Cricket-Rajasthan Royals release captain Smith ahead of new season

Left Menu
"I would especially like to thank Steve Smith for everything that he has done as a leader and captain of the Royals.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have released captain Steve Smith ahead of the 2021 IPL auction, the team said on Wednesday. The Australian is one of eight players released by Rajasthan and will be replaced as skipper by wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson.

The Royals retained the England trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, while West Indies quick Oshane Thomas and Englishman Tom Curran have also been released. Smith played all 14 league matches in last season's IPL, scoring 311 runs at a strike rate of 131, including three half-centuries, but the Royals finished last in the eight-team league.

"We would like to thank all of the players for their effort through the course of the previous seasons, and for always maintaining the Rajasthan Royals values," the team's lead owner Manoj Badale said in a statement. "I would especially like to thank Steve Smith for everything that he has done as a leader and captain of the Royals. His contribution on the field and his contribution off the field... has been immense."

