IPL 2021: Delhi release Carey, Lamichhane, Roy ahead of mini-auction

Delhi Capitals have retained 19 players which include six overseas players while six players including Alex Carey, Jason Roy and Sandeep Lamichhane have been released from the squad for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:08 IST
Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals have retained 19 players which include six overseas players while six players including Alex Carey, Jason Roy and Sandeep Lamichhane have been released from the squad for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The players who have been retained by the franchise from last season include Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Harshal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals have also retained six overseas players which include last season's Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, along with his South African pace partner Anrich Nortje, Australian all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer and English bowler Chris Woakes. Meanwhile, the franchise has released eight players which include two Indian and four overseas players. The Indian duo of Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, along with the overseas quartet of West Indies' Keemo Paul, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia's Alex Carey, and England's Jason Roy have all been released by the franchise ahead of the Auction.

Retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams. Released players: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy. (ANI)

