Soccer-Man City go top after win over Villa

City moved to 38 points, above Leicester City on goal difference, with Manchester United on 37 points but playing at Fulham later on Wednesday. After both sides had created plenty of openings, Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 79th minute with a brilliant left-footed finish after Rodri had robbed Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 21-01-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 01:30 IST
Manchester City moved top of the Premier League, temporarily at least, after a brilliant 2-0 win over Aston Villa in a pulsating game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. City moved to 38 points, above Leicester City on goal difference, with Manchester United on 37 points but playing at Fulham later on Wednesday.

After both sides had created plenty of openings, Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 79th minute with a brilliant left-footed finish after Rodri had robbed Villa defender Tyrone Mings. Rodri had come back into play from an offside position and Villa manager Dean Smith was given a red card for his protests at the referee.

Ilkay Gundogan made sure of the three points with a 90th-minute penalty after the ball struck Matty Cash's arm in the box.

