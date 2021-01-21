Soccer-Real Madrid sent packing from Cup by tiny Alcoyano

Left Menu
Reuters | Alcoy | Updated: 21-01-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 04:15 IST
Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to third division Alcoyano to exit the Copa del Rey after extra-time on Wednesday. Eder Militao headed in a cross from Brazilian compatriot Marcelo to give Real the lead right at the end of the first half, but Alcoyano substitute Jose Solbes levelled for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining to force the extra period.

Alcoyano were reduced to 10 men in the 110th minute when Ramon Lopez picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Casemiro, but found an unlikely winner five minutes later when midfielder Juanan turned in a cross from close range. Zidane made nine changes to the team that were beaten 2-1 by Athletic Bilbao in last week's Spanish Super Cup semi-final but was still able to field a strong starting 11 containing five Champions League winners.

