Sameer, mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ponnappa sail into quarterfinals of Thailand Open

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:15 IST
India's Sameer Verma advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament after steam rolling Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in a second round match here on Thursday.

The world number 31 Indian needed just 39 minutes to see off Gemke 21-12 21-9. The mixed doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also sailed into the quarterfinals with a hard fought 22-20 14-21 21-16 win over the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in a match that lasted close to an hour. This was Sameer's third victory over Gemke. The Indian had defeated the world number 17 Danish player in their previous two clashes.

Sameer will face third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who received a walkover, in the quarterfinals.

''I was very confident before the match. I came prepared. Next up I have Anders Antonsen from Denmark. I'm feeling very confident, so let's see. It will be tough but I will play my best,'' Sameer said.

