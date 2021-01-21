Sports News Roundup: Djokovic hits back at criticism over Australian Open quarantine stance; Cavs ruin debut of Nets' Big Three and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic hits back at criticism over Australian Open quarantine stance

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday hit back at criticism of his letter to Australian Open chief Craig Tiley in which he suggested easing of quarantine restrictions, saying his good intentions were "misconstrued". As many as 72 players are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights carrying them to Melbourne tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's OT goal lifts Pens over Caps

Sidney Crosby swept in a rebound 1:11 into overtime Tuesday for his third point as the Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to top the visiting Washington Capitals 5-4. Crosby notched the 17th OT tally of his career, tying Ilya Kovalchuk for third in NHL history. He trails only Alex Ovechkin (23) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

Reports: Angels ink starter Quintana to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Angels reached a one-year, $8 million deal with starting left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana, multiple outlets reported. Quintana, 31, appeared in just four games (one start) last season with the Chicago Cubs after injuring his thumb during summer camp.

NBA roundup: Cavs ruin debut of Nets' Big Three

Collin Sexton hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the first overtime and scored 15 of his career-high 42 points in the second overtime as the host Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Brooklyn Nets for a 147-135 victory on Wednesday night. Sexton surpassed his previous career high of 41 set March 4, 2020, against Boston by scoring 31 points after halftime. He shot 16 of 29 from the field overall after missing the previous five games with an ankle injury.

Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organizers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the world's biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble. The Olympics are due to start on July 23 but with much of Japan in a state of emergency and growing public opposition, organizers are under increasing pressure.

After quieting critics, Allen focused on being 'best version' of himself

Facing the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game that he's focused on being "the best version of myself." After a breakout 2020 season, one could argue that mission has already been accomplished.

Anderson urges players to show more respect for Australia's COVID fight

Former U.S. Open and Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson appealed to players at the Australian Open to show more respect for the local community's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic following a chorus of complaints about quarantine conditions in Melbourne. As many as 72 players are confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam after passengers on three charter flights tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Brazilian umpire hospitalized after heart attack in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next month's Australian Open, local media reported on Thursday. Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance were posted on social media on Wednesday. Both Tennis Australia and the ATP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Colts QB Philip Rivers retires after 17 seasons

Philip Rivers retired from the NFL after 17 seasons on Wednesday. Rivers, the No. 4 pick in the 2004 draft in a class with Eli Manning and Ben Roethsliberger, played 16 seasons with the Chargers and the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers selected Manning with the No. 1 pick, then swapped him to the New York Giants.

League fines Caps $100,000 for safety violations, as COVID-19 rattles schedule

The National Hockey League (NHL) fined the Washington Capitals $100,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, the first financial penalty related to the novel coronavirus it has handed down. The NHL said the fine was in response to "player violations" of protocols including "social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings".

