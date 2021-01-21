Homecoming of cricket has attracted leading sport broadcast partners, says PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan

The resumption of cricket in Pakistan has attracted household sports broadcasters across the globe to partner with the PCB and secure media rights for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and all home bilateral international matches till 2023. After premier sports networks PTV Sports and SuperSport had acquired Pakistan and Africa region's media rights for Pakistan cricket, respectively last year, the PCB has now signed partnerships in North America, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

As such, fans and supporters of Pakistan cricket will now be able to follow Babar Azam and his side as well as the PSL in North America through Willow TV, in the Caribbean through Flow Sports, in the United Kingdom through Sky Sports, and in New Zealand through Sky NZ. "Despite the challenging Covid-19 times, these remain incredibly exciting times for Pakistan cricket. The homecoming of all cricket has attracted leading sport broadcast partners to place Pakistan cricket on their networks which, in turn, will provide enhanced access to our fans and supporters across the world to follow and stay connected with us," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan in an official statement.

"Till the Pakistan Super League 2023, the world's most attractive and leading international cricketers will be playing cricket in Pakistan and this is too tempting an opportunity for any top broadcaster to miss out on," he added. Sky Sports Director of Cricket, Bryan Henderson said: "We're delighted to add Pakistan cricket to our portfolio starting with the visit of South Africa later this month, followed by the excellent Pakistan Super League T20 tournament. Later in the year England's men and women's teams will play in Karachi -- we can't wait."

Sky NZ chief executive Sophie Moloney said: "We are delighted to add international PCB matches to our fantastic cricket line-up on Sky Sport. Our customers value the very best sporting content, and it's our pleasure to be able to secure this for 2021 and beyond." Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa in a two-match Test series slated to begin from January 26. In PSL, Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful 2020 campaign as they take on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition on February 20. (ANI)

