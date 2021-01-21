Left Menu
We don't dominate opponents like we used to: Neuer after 1-0 win over Augsburg

After securing a win over FC Augsburg, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer said his side does not "dominate the opponents" like they used to.

ANI | Augsburg | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:56 IST
Manuel Neuer (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win over FC Augsburg, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer said his side does not "dominate the opponents" like they used to. Robert Lewandowski successfully converted a penalty in the 13th minute which was enough for Bayern Munich to seal three points from the Bundesliga game here on Thursday.

Also, this was Neuer's 196th clean sheet, meaning the goalkeeper has equalled Oliver Kahn's record for the most Bundesliga clean sheets. "196 clean sheets. @Manuel_Neuer has equalled @OliverKahn's record for the most Bundesliga clean sheets," Bayern Munich tweeted. "We didn't have that flow in our forward play in the second half. We were too sure that we would score the goal in the second half. It was already in our court in the first half, we had great chances," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.

"Unfortunately, things turned out differently and we only had two real chances to score. Of course, we don't dominate the opponents like we used to, but you can't talk our current approach down either. We've now won two games in a row. It's a signal to the chasing pack," he added. Lewandowski was substituted in the 67th minute of the match but manager Hansi Flick said it was just a precautionary move. Bayern's top scorer now has an incredible 22 goals after just 17 games.

"He already felt something in his muscles this morning, but said he could manage it well. He was supposed to let us know if he couldn't go on, and that's what he did. It was a precaution because Robert is very important for us. We didn't want to take any risks there," Flick said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

