Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nathi Mthethwa extends time set for operation of Cricket SA interim board

This, the department said, is to give the board sufficient time to carry out its mandate, as its institution was initially delayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:28 IST
Nathi Mthethwa extends time set for operation of Cricket SA interim board
The department said after some initial turbulence, the work of the interim board has gained favour amongst the country’s cricket lovers. Image Credit: : Image Credit : Wikipedia

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has extended the time set for the operation of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board to mid-February 2021.

This, the department said, is to give the board sufficient time to carry out its mandate, as its institution was initially delayed.

"In appointing the interim board of Cricket South Africa in October 2020, Minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the board three months to complete their mandate. On that basis, the interim board assignment would end in January 2021.

"However, it was only in November 2020 that the CSA Members' Council formally appointed the interim board, as required by their Articles of Incorporation.

"On the basis of this one-month delay, the Minister decided to extend the mid-January deadline by an additional month, to mid-February 2021," the department said on Wednesday.

The department said after some initial turbulence, the work of the interim board has gained favour amongst the country's cricket lovers.

"Accordingly, I am confident that this extension will enable the interim board to produce a constructive and actionable report that contains the reforms required to help South African cricket realise their indubitable talent," Mthethwa said.

The Minister said he would consider a further reasonable request for a short extension, should the interim board request such.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Syngene International Q3 profit up 11 pc at Rs 102 cr 

Contract research, development and manufacturing services provider Syngene International has reported 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore for December quarter 2020-21.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92 cror...

COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform designed to give equitable access to COVID-19 shots said on Thursday it aimed to deliver 1.8 billion doses to poorer countries in 2021, and hoped to fulfil deals for wealthier nations in the second half of...

12 workers suffer minor burns in fire accident in Hyderabad

Twelve migrant labourerssuffered minor burns in a fire which broke out due to a gascylinder leak at a jewellery units premises here, police saidon Thursday.The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesdaywhen the workers, mostly from West...

Arts dept fast-tracking third phase of COVID-19 relief funding

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says it is fast-tracking the third phase of relief funding for the industry to alleviate pressure on those hard hit by the ongoing lockdown.To date, the department has implemented the first and seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021