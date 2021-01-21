Nathi Mthethwa extends time set for operation of Cricket SA interim board

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has extended the time set for the operation of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board to mid-February 2021.

This, the department said, is to give the board sufficient time to carry out its mandate, as its institution was initially delayed.

"In appointing the interim board of Cricket South Africa in October 2020, Minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the board three months to complete their mandate. On that basis, the interim board assignment would end in January 2021.

"However, it was only in November 2020 that the CSA Members' Council formally appointed the interim board, as required by their Articles of Incorporation.

"On the basis of this one-month delay, the Minister decided to extend the mid-January deadline by an additional month, to mid-February 2021," the department said on Wednesday.

The department said after some initial turbulence, the work of the interim board has gained favour amongst the country's cricket lovers.

"Accordingly, I am confident that this extension will enable the interim board to produce a constructive and actionable report that contains the reforms required to help South African cricket realise their indubitable talent," Mthethwa said.

The Minister said he would consider a further reasonable request for a short extension, should the interim board request such.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)