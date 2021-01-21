Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-UEFA considering switch to single host for this summer's Euros: Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is weighing up whether to stage the European Championship in one country this summer rather than across the continent as planned due to COVID-19 concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:26 IST
Soccer-UEFA considering switch to single host for this summer's Euros: Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is weighing up whether to stage the European Championship in one country this summer rather than across the continent as planned due to COVID-19 concerns. The 24-nation tournament, a major revenue generator for European football's governing body and the national federations, was postponed by 12 months due to the pandemic.

The tournament is scheduled to start on June 11 in 12 cities across Europe but Rummenigge said the concept was dreamed up before the novel coronavirus outbreak. "We must not forget that the idea of this special hosting of the tournament came about when the coronavirus didn't exist ... it was an initiative of the EU Commission that wanted to have football shown all over Europe," he told German newspaper Muenchner Merkur/TZ.

"But I know that the UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin - who is incredibly careful with corona - is thinking about whether it wouldn't make more sense in these times to play the tournament in just one country. "That would be with a corresponding hygiene concept, of course."

The current host cities are Glasgow, Dublin, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest and Baku, with the semi-finals and final set for London's Wembley Stadium. UEFA is expected to make a decision on the fate of the tournament in March.

Ceferin said last week he was hopeful vaccination programmes, moving at different speeds across the various host countries, will be the key to sticking to the plan. European leagues have introduced strict health protocols to allow domestic seasons to be played, with some countries allowing fans back in limited numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

12 workers suffer minor burns in fire accident in Hyderabad

Twelve migrant labourerssuffered minor burns in a fire which broke out due to a gascylinder leak at a jewellery units premises here, police saidon Thursday.The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesdaywhen the workers, mostly from West...

Arts dept fast-tracking third phase of COVID-19 relief funding

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says it is fast-tracking the third phase of relief funding for the industry to alleviate pressure on those hard hit by the ongoing lockdown.To date, the department has implemented the first and seco...

Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

Twin suicide bombings hit Iraqs capital Thursday killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others, three police officials and State TV said.The officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state tel...

Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq

Piles of plush carpets line the floors of a northern Iraq shopping center hosting traders from neighboring Iran who hope the spangle of their ornate handicrafts might offer a lifeline out of poverty.In their own country, the economy is in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021