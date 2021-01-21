Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Cricket-Root wants improvement in second test v Sri Lanka

Reuters | Galle | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:33 IST
PREVIEW-Cricket-Root wants improvement in second test v Sri Lanka

England captain Joe Root has warned his players not to get ahead of themselves and to continue improving as they seek to wrap up the series against Sri Lanka in the second and final test at Galle International Stadium on Friday. England won the first match at the same venue by seven wickets in a dominant performance to record a fourth successive away victory for the first time in 64 years. They have not won five tests in a row on the road since 1913.

Another victory on a famously difficult ground for visiting teams would be a feather in the cap and a big boost ahead of England's four-test series in India that follows directly after. "Sri Lanka are a proud team and have a great record at this ground so we have to play smart cricket again. We can't be happy with what we have achieved on this trip so far, we need to get better," Root told reporters on Thursday.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves and think we’re something we’re not. This will not be an easy game, we will have to play some good stuff for five days if we want to keep taking steps forward as a team." Root confirmed that spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali will not be available for selection after his release from COVID-19 quarantine, which will likely mean another run-out for Dom Bess and Jack Leach, who each picked up five-wicket hauls in the first test.

"The two spinners had success, but both have great attitudes where they want to get better and improve their performances." BETTER BATTING

Sri Lanka were roundly criticised for an abject batting display in the first innings of the first test when they were skittled for 135, though they improved markedly in the second. Batsman Angelo Mathews took the unusual step of suggesting his teammates look to Root for tips on how to master the wicket after the England skipper scored 228 in the series opener.

"Joe Root played a magnificent innings, we can learn a lot from the way he batted," Mathews said. "You have to find that tempo, especially in these conditions. A traditional Galle wicket is very slow and takes turn, so you need to be able to find the shots according to each bowler.

"We need to be able to understand what we can and what we can't do on these wickets against their bowlers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

12 workers suffer minor burns in fire accident in Hyderabad

Twelve migrant labourerssuffered minor burns in a fire which broke out due to a gascylinder leak at a jewellery units premises here, police saidon Thursday.The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesdaywhen the workers, mostly from West...

Arts dept fast-tracking third phase of COVID-19 relief funding

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says it is fast-tracking the third phase of relief funding for the industry to alleviate pressure on those hard hit by the ongoing lockdown.To date, the department has implemented the first and seco...

Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

Twin suicide bombings hit Iraqs capital Thursday killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others, three police officials and State TV said.The officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state tel...

Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq

Piles of plush carpets line the floors of a northern Iraq shopping center hosting traders from neighboring Iran who hope the spangle of their ornate handicrafts might offer a lifeline out of poverty.In their own country, the economy is in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021