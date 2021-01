FACTBOX-Cricket-Sri Lanka v England, second test

Factbox on the second and final test between Sri Lanka and England, which begins on Friday: WHEN?

Jan. 22-26 (10 a.m./0430 GMT) WHERE?

Galle International Stadium MATCH OFFICIALS (all Sri Lankan)

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Ruchira Palliyaguruge Third umpire: Lyndon Hannibal

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle SRI LANKA

World ranking: 6 Coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne Team (from): Mind Bhanuka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dilshan Madushanka, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Thirimanne

ENGLAND World ranking: 4

Coach: Chris Silverwood Captain: Joe Root

Team (from): Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. PREVIOUS SRI LANKA V ENGLAND GALLE TESTS

2001 - Sri Lanka won by an innings and 28 runs 2003 - Match drawn

2007 - Match drew 2012 - Sri Lanka won by 75 runs

2018 - England won by 211 runs 2021 - England won by seven wickets

