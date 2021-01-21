Left Menu
Stage set for grand finale of 23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship

The Kari Motor Speedway, situated on the outskirts of Coimbatore amidst sylvan surrounding, will roar to life as participants gear up for the final round of country's premium motor racing event -- the 23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kari Motor Speedway, situated on the outskirts of Coimbatore amidst sylvan surrounding, will roar to life as participants gear up for the final round of country's premium motor racing event -- the 23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. After the grand success of the first two rounds of races held in December 2020 at the same venue, this weekend -- January 21 to 24 -- again promises rich action. Six races in each category of Formula LGB 4 and Novice Cup will be held during the finale weekend. Chennai's Ashwin Datta of Dark Don Racing grabbed the limelight in December in the Formula LGB4 category with his consistent racing.

The unsung Amir Sayed from Kottayam of MSport, demonstrated his stellar form in the Novice category. The youngster took a likening to the renovated Kari Motor Speedway in quick time and was able to handle the twists and turns to a nicety. The stakes are higher and so is the determination of the racers as they race for the coveted National Champion title. Adding on to the on-track excitement will be country's finest women racers who will be in tow to give some tough competition to the men in the grid. In the last outing, Mira Erda of MSport was adjudged the best female racer. Meanwhile, in the Novice category, Anushriya Gulati of Ahura Racing emerged as the noticeable winner.

The race programme starts on Friday and will culminate with the finale on Sunday. Speaking about the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, Sanjay Sharma, Head, Motorsports, JK Tyre said, "We feel proud that despite the pandemic, which put the world at halt, we at JK Tyre were able to maintain the continuity of India's longest-running racing championship without compromising on the safety protocols set by the government and state authorities. And this is all with the support of our participants, patrons, officials, technicians who worked together to make this happen.

"With some seasoned racers on the track, it would be a sight to watch the final round go down to the wire as we will get our National Champions for 2020," he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

