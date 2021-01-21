Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Eng: Stokes, Archer named in squad for first two Tests

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been named in England's squad for the first two Tests against India, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:32 IST
Ind vs Eng: Stokes, Archer named in squad for first two Tests
Ben Stokes (L) and Jofra Archer (R). Image Credit: ANI

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been named in England's squad for the first two Tests against India, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday. Stokes and Archer are currently not a part of England's squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, but the duo will return to action after a much-deserved break. Rory Burns has also returned to the squad for Tests against India.

Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance to bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the World Test Championship in June. England' squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) (captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

Reserves: James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Amar Virdi (Surrey). Surrey's Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be added to the squad when passed fit. Pope is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan.

The national selectors have provided a block of rest for Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood. The three players, who are currently in Sri Lanka, will miss the first and second Tests in India. This is consistent with the selection policy of finding a block of rest for all multi-format players at some point during the post-Christmas winter schedule.

With Archer and Stokes returning, and subject to the fitness of the rest of the squad, Somerset's Craig Overton will return home after the Sri Lanka series. India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs. The first Test is set to begin on February 5 in Chennai.

On Tuesday, India had also announced its squad for the first two Tests against England. India's squad for first two Tests against England: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.

The team has five stand-bys in Priyank Panchal, KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Rahul Chahar. Net bowlers have also been included with an eye on the coronavirus situation and they are Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, and Saurabh Kumar. The first two games of the 4-game series are to be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JC rationalises raw material stock limit for mills to help jute sector: Sources

The Jute Commissioners Officehas rationalised the raw jute stock limits for mills to alevel, which is equivalent to their two-month averageconsumptions, to help a section of units secure the rawmaterial, industry sources claimed on Thursday...

Russia plans to produce COVID-19 vaccine storable at fridge temperatures - minister

Russia plans to produce a form of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that can be transported and stored at normal fridge temperatures as opposed to -18 Celsius, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.Such a move could help Russia ...

IMA announces relay hunger strike of doctors from Feb 1 against AYUSH ministry notification

The IMA on Thursday announced a pan-India relay hunger strike of doctors starting February 1, in protest against a notification issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine CCIM that authorises post-graduate practitioners in specified s...

TN CM flays Sri Lankan Navy over death of 4 Indian fishermen

Citing information from fishermenthat four of their community died due to an attack by theSri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami onThursday condemned the island nation maritime force for suchacts shattering their livelihoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021