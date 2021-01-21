Left Menu
Bhullar, Sharma finish even par on first day in Abu Dhabi

While Bhullar had finished with a card of 72, Sharma was even par through 12 holes on the weather-affected opening day.Rory McIlroy continued his tradition of starting the new year strongly as he produced his lowest ever round at the event.

The Indian duo of Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma finished with even par scores when play ended on the weather-hit first day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship golf tournament, here on Thursday. While Bhullar had finished with a card of 72, Sharma was even par through 12 holes on the weather-affected opening day.

Rory McIlroy continued his tradition of starting the new year strongly as he produced his lowest ever round at the event. McIlroy fired a flawless 64 to set the early clubhouse target at eight-under par and open up a one shot lead over nearest challenger Tyrrell Hatton.

Bhullar, coming out for his first start since the win on the Indian PGTI Tour in December, began with eight pars and a bogey on the front nine and finished the day with an even par 72 that included two birdies and bogeys each. Sharma, in his 12 holes, had three birdies and three bogeys.

''Not the best start which I wanted, but coming here I was a bit stressed out because of my driving stats, because I did not drive the ball well last year. Today I drove the ball really well. Before that there were a lot of technical things which I was trying to trying to get used to,'' Bhullar said after the round. ''A few unforced errors, like the bogey oN number two. It could have been a birdie. And then few other few other opportunities where I gave myself a good birdie look but I couldn't convert it.'' On the second Bhullar bogeyed after driving to the middle of the fairway. ''I drove the ball to the middle of the fairway and laid up with a 3-iron. I was 82 to the stick, totally misjudged the wind with my third shot and hit it over the green, chipped to about five feet and missed it. A birdie turn into a boge,'' he said.

Fabrizio Zanotti was a single stroke further back after starting with a sparkling 66, one shot ahead of Romain Langasque and Rafa Cabrera Bello in a tie for fourth.

World no 6 McIlroy gave himself a birdie chance at nearly every hole and putted beautifully throughout the round to continue his love affair with Abu Dhabi Golf Club, where he has secured eight top five finishes in 10 previous appearances.

